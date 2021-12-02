Knitting befitting a bride

Zach Andrews might be slightly biased, but he believes his wife's skills are amazing, and he can't help but tell everyone he meets about what she produces. Or, at least, tell the couple's story.

Four years ago, as they were living in New York City and planning their wedding, Esther Boller spent a one-hour subway commute each way knitting her wedding dress. On a good day, she could knit about an inch of the required four miles of lace. She finished in nine months – on the day of the wedding.

“Most people don't even understand between something that is sewn together and something that is knit,” said Zach Andrews, who is a server at Birdie's Rooftop Bar in The Bradley. “The difference is in time and love. It might take a moment to stitch a sleeve to the torso, but if you are going to handknit it, it is a rhythmic repetitive song of love and prayer.”

Despite her husband's obvious bias, Esther Andrews really is that good. When they met in a writing class they were taking at the Savannah College of Art and Design, she was knitting even there – with the professor's permission.

After being introduced to knitting at age 8, Andrews always loved climbing into her backyard maple tree to spend hours creating stitches. She started with toothpicks and kept progressing until she became an artist.

Her husband started to understand Andrews' passion when she'd knit while the couple watched television or movies. Proving his love and his own creative passion, Zach proposed by writing a 100-page screenplay about Esther, convincing 30 friends to act it out.

They are still writing sequels together which they someday plan on reading to their future children.

While creating her wedding dress, Esther dreamed of starting her own business, and last January she opened Esther Andrews Bridal out of the couple's Dodge Avenue home. Also working with a Boston store, she's built an online presence at estherandrews.com, advertising primarily through social media. She also sensed an opportunity for something new.

“I'd always see these girls in strapless dresses in the middle of winter while it's snowing, and while the pictures are beautiful, the first thought that most people think is, 'Oh my gosh, she must be so cold,' ” she said. “In a knitwear design, I saw so many incredible ways it was being utilized, but I didn't see it anywhere in the bridal industry.”

Her theme is sustainable warm wedding accessories. She's not knitting scarves and mittens, but beautiful dresses, sweaters and shawls. Part of their sustainability is that her dresses and accessories can be used after the weddings, and she's worn her wedding dress at least six more times for special occasions.

“Bridal really has started to shift where more and more people are looking for unique pairings, and it's less about the dress,” she said. “There's a lot more layering, which is intriguing to me.”

Esther's own wedding was more of a costume ball built around a space opera theme with Zach and his groomsmen wearing astronaut-themed attire. She designed, those, too, and loves the challenge of thinking outside the tuxedo box.

But she can create traditional, too. She recently finished knitting a $5,000 cashmere fringe wrap dress, which includes shooting stars made of Swarovski crystals. There's also a stunning $1,800 cashmere Winter Berry sweater made of merino wool. She's always looking for new ideas and challenges, often finding them after sitting down to hear clients' dreams.

Her prices usually range between $400 and $720, but there are more expensive creations. The items come with a cedar-lined protective box, instructions on washing and care, and an itemized list of the knitting hours.

She can knit 10 hours a day for weeks at a time, with a sweater requiring 50 to 60 hours and a dress about 140. Andrews considers them not just a clothing item or even as simply wedding dresses, but as possible heirlooms.

“There's so much love that goes into each piece because they are handknit one stitch at a time,” she said.

It's why Zach loves to tell the story of Esther's own dress and their wedding.

“The fact that she was sacrificing the time was the most beautiful thing to me,” he said. “It made me know I picked the right one.”