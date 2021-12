TODAY'S WORD – DESTINED

(DES-tind: Determined beforehand; preordained.)

Average mark 27 words Time limit 45 minutes

Can you find 39 or more words in DESTINED?

The list will be published Saturday.

THURSDAY'S WORD – ALPINE alien anile lain lane lean leap lien line pail pain pale pane panel peal penal pile pine pineal plain plan plane plea plie nail neap elan