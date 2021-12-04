Saturday, December 04, 2021 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Maureen E. Widner and Gregory Lynn Musi
Kayla Jo Dickerson and Jeremy Christopher Whitehead
Sarah Libbing and Andrew Cullen
Rosa Paniagua and Alexis Alfredo Celaya
Laura Becerra Trujillo and Jorge Luis Gonzalez Castillo
Argentry Alaric Montgomery and Cathy Janell Flye
Shahannah Rochelle Thomas and Jason Michael Smith
Rachel Peterson and Mycal Charles Rodenbeck
Syed Mahmood Hussain Khatib and Malaika Syeda Ahmed
Abigail Catherine Deddens and Aaron Matthew Reynolds
Kirsten Christina Ogg and Tory Daniel Simmers
Gary Brian Balbo and Nylice Rae Lawson
Emily M. Haskell and Travis M. Hetrick
Dayzjanna Taylor and Bryan Bassett
Nicole White and Corey McClain
Jordan Davidhizar and Kaylie Lumbert
Stephanie Elise Royer and Nicholas Andrew Bertz
Allen Ross and Jama Smith
Chad Morris and Jennifer Gemmill
Jodi Michelle Barnett and Erik Michael McGinnis
Owen Eugene Raber and Julia Marlene Lengacher
John Barnabas Grimshaw and Kristina Rose Brandenberger
Amanda Lynn Prindle and Brady Allen Linneman
Gudalupe Callejas and Elvira Rascon
Lauren Marie Goodrich and Samuel Louis Seltzer
Htun Zaw and Khin Zarchi Moe
Jonathan Cross and Caren Eberth
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
