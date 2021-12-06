Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook. A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

Hint: A queen for a king.

White to move; level: medium

Contributor: Richard Reti vs Savielly Tartakower, “Sucker Punch” (1910)

Answer: Qd8+ !; It may not seem so clear at first, but it's not called “Sucker Punch” for no reason. After Qd8+, black has no other option but to capture the queen (as there is no escape). After black plays KxQd8, white proceeds with the only winning move: Bg5++ , delivering double check from the bishop and rook! (This double check is crucial as it does not allow black to cover with any of its pieces). Black has two responses, Ke8 or Kc7. If Ke8, white delivers the sucker punch Rd8#. If Kc7, a beautiful move for white exists, Bd8#! (Please note, white must play Bg5++ and not Ba5++. If Ba5++, black's king will have the e7 & e6 square for an escape).

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.