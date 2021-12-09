Jewish families find roots

When friends Irv Adler, Betsy Gephart and Curt Witcher decided in October 2017 to start a Fort Wayne Jewish genealogy group, their efforts failed almost completely.

“We had the worst timing we could have possibly had, the holiday season of November and December, to get people's attention by sending out information,” Adler said.

They got only five responses.

Now, more than four years later, the Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society has more than 70 members and regularly draws more than 600 people in person and online to its presentations. The numbers are astonishing considering Fort Wayne is home to an estimated 900 Jewish people.

“We determined right off the bat that to be successful we had to provide programs that would be interesting to people,” Adler said. “Even though we are focusing on Jewish genealogy, we wanted to make these programs broad enough so the general community could come in also.”

The group manages to attract superstar speakers from the genealogy world. Several components help with that. They are by far the most active Jewish genealogy group in the state, and the world-class Allen County Public Library's Genealogy Center is a major selling point.

“They have a high engagement component, and because of all of our networking, we get the best speakers,” said Witcher, the library's genealogy center manager.

This started when Adler and his wife, Fran, were visiting New York City's Jewish Heritage Museum in 2018. He realized JewishGen, billed as the global home of Jewish Genealogy, was housed in the museum and asked if it would be possible to speak with Avraham Groll, the executive director.

Groll became a friend and the local organization's first speaker, drawing about 40 people.

That led to an appearance by Jewish DNA expert and blogger Lara Diamond, Eastern European expert Mark Halpern, Ball State history professor Wendy Soltz talking about Indiana synagogues, Holocaust survivors expert Elizabeth Anthony and computer pioneer Steve Morse, who was instrumental in the development of the 8086 chip that opened technology to self-published genealogy pages.

The field and interest in the Fort Wayne group continued to grow.

“I think family history is that way,” Gephart said. “I don't know too many people who drop this as a hobby. If you are obsessed with it, you stay obsessed with it. I don't know how you burn yourself out. There's always something to look up, always something to remember or figure out.”

Adler recently reached into his own family's roots to publish the book “Then and Now: Discovering my Viennese Family.” He describes finding a lost branch of relatives through his grandmother's letters and meeting a before-unknown cousin.

Two years ago, Gephart, a Fort Wayne Philharmonic violinist, also started developing the Fort Wayne Jewish Family Database, which hopes to record the history of local Jewish families back to approximately 1848, when the local Congregation Achduth Vesholom temple was founded. The temple is the state's oldest synagogue. Using vital records, census reports and obituaries, Gephart has entered more than 7,000 names so far.

“To me, the obsession with it is remembering and documenting,” Gephart said. “Here's who they were, and here's what I can find out about who they were.”

Remembering is a major tradition of the Jewish religion, from generation to generation. It's a regular part of Jewish services.

“The whole concept of remembering is something that has been really driving Jewish genealogy,” Adler said. “It has really been taking off the last 20, 30 years.”

“It really hinges on those people who value remembering and who value stories as being inspiring, motivating and powerful because those are the people who are really passionate about family history and about genealogy,” Witcher said. “That remembering component. The past is important, the past is prologue, the past is of consequence, those are the people who are really passionate about family history.”

The group's next speaker on Feb. 13 is Warren Blatt, author and former managing director of JewishGen. There are plans for many more lectures at the library as the trio's passion and enthusiasm for their work and the local group continues.

“How do you feel when you create something from nothing?” Adler said. “That's a good feeling.”