Peats to please when wrapping gifts

It's that time of year again when people pull out the same Christmas wrapping paper they've been trying to use up for years and start to wrap presents that look exactly like the presents they gifted last year and the year before and probably the year before that.

Why not freshen up your gifts with a few extra folds this year?

It's easy to go down a rabbit hole watching YouTube videos about pleated gift wrapping. There are some really interesting – and complicated – tutorials out there. But we've chosen a few easy ideas for beginners.

When working on pleated projects, using gift wrap that already has guide lines on the back are wonderful. Most come printed in 1-inch or 2-inch increments. If your paper doesn't have pre-printed guides, use a yard stick and pencil to draw some on the pieces you will be pleating.

Each of the examples here uses two papers with colors or designs that complement each other. For each job, choose one to be your base paper and one to be your accent.

Once you get a handle on the basics, you can start experimenting with different measurements.

Tuxedo pleats

This design creates a belt of accent paper that mirrors the pleats of a tuxedo shirt.

First, wrap your package in the base paper and set it aside.

Next, cut a strip of your accent paper 1-foot wide and tall enough to wrap around the package with about an inch of overlap.

Place the paper horizontally on a table in front of you with the pattern facing up. If your paper has an up and down pattern, the “up” end should be to your left.

Fold the paper in half horizontally so the patterned sides face each other. Crease the fold as sharp as you can, then unfold so the pattern is facing up again.

Fold the bottom edge up again so it meets the crease and press this fold. Bring the top edge down to the crease to mirror what you did with the bottom edge. Unfold and you should have three creases 3 inches apart.

Flip the paper pattern-side down (with the “up” end to your right if there is one).

Take the crease closest to you and fold it up to 1 inch below the next crease, and press flat. This will create a 1-inch pleat. Tape the fold down at several points along the crease to keep it secure.

Repeat this with the next two creases. Your belt should now be about 6 inches wide with three pleats on the patterned side.

To create finished edges, work again with the patterned side down. Fold each cut edge inward 1 inch and tape them down.

You now have a 4-inch belt of 1-inch pleats. Wrap the belt around the package in your desired location and secure it on the back with tape. Add a ribbon and admire your handiwork!

Standard belt

Belt folds are a great way to use up narrow scraps of paper. You can make these any width you need to best fit the scale of the package you are wrapping.

Wrap your package in the base paper and set it aside.

Cut a strip of accent paper 2 inches wider than the desired width of your belt. The strip should be long enough to wrap around the package with about an inch of overlap.

Place the patterned side down on a table. Fold each cut edge inward 1 inch to created a finished edge. Tape down to secure.

Wrap the belt around the wrapped gift and secure with tape.

Pleated belt

Wrap your package in the base paper and set it aside.

To create a 5-inch-wide belt, cut an 11-inch-wide strip of accent paper that is tall enough to wrap around the package with about 1 inch of overlap.

Place the paper horizontal in front of you with patterned side facing up. Fold the bottom cut edge up 3 inches, crease sharply and unfold. Fold the top cut edge down three inches, crease sharply and unfold.

Flip the paper so the patterned side is down and the creases are running horizontally. Take the crease closest to you and fold it up 1 inch; press and tape to secure. Rotate the paper so the other crease is now closest to you and repeat the pleating process.

Your belt should now be about 7 inches wide with two 1-inch pleats facing the cut edges.

Place the patterned side down on a table. Fold each cut edge inward one inch to created a finished edge. Tape down to secure.

Wrap the belt around the wrapped gift and secure with tape.

