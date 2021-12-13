Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.

A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

Hint: Zugzwang!

White to move; level: medium

Contributor: Bobby Fischer vs Hector Rossetto (1959)

Answer: hxg4; The quiet hxg4 by white puts black in what is called “zugzwang.” To be put in zugzwang means to be forced to make a move that worsens your position. In saying, if black moves its knight to any square, white will play Be6, winning the rook by force. Also, if black plays Kf6 (or any other legal king move), white will play Rb8. Black essentially is forced to take the c7 pawn, but loses the knight on f8. Black can make multiple pawn moves, but all can be stopped easily by white, keeping black in zugzwang. (Please also note, it is better to play hxg4 instead of fxg4 as fxg4 gives black a passed e-pawn).

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.