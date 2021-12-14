Holiday decorating delight

After Fort Wayne business owner and philanthropist Cook Lougheed passed away in 2008, his daughter Nancee wondered about the best way to honor his legacy.

Then a memory created the perfect idea.

Nancee Lougheed used her father's love of Christmas decorations and her childhood remembrances to turn her southwest-side home's first floor into a Christmas showplace.

Lougheed, 75, and her husband, Devon Kirk, 69, invite guests to enjoy their collection of more than 1,000 pieces displayed in more than 2,000 square feet.

“All three of us children caught Dad's enthusiastic Christmas spirit and watched his Santa collection grow,” Lougheed said. “We go through this time and effort to honor him and pass on this tradition that was started by my paternal grandmother and her love of celebrating family holidays, especially Christmas.”

The displays are meant to be savored. A few of the pieces are more than 120 years old. The collection includes items from more than a dozen countries. Cook Lougheed inherited many of them from his mother, Ethel Lougheed, who created many. He also collected them during world travels. Many were created by family members, especially Ethel's three children.

Nancee Lougheed estimates 75% of the collection came from her father's efforts and 25% were added by her and her husband. The most precious, she says, are those handmade by family members through the generations.

Each October, furniture is removed and boxes are brought down from storage. With the help of designer Linda Brusco and her daughter Glenda Yoder, it takes about 200 hours over several weeks to design and lay out the displays. They start with the six large Christmas trees, plus one that makes its own snow, working with the largest ornaments and working inside and out with smaller ones. Each tree has a theme, such as childhood family decorations, color and Victorian-era trimmings.

“The first time I met them, I said I had never seen anything like it,” Brusco said. “We take our time, and they trust us to do it right. I had been doing flowers for weddings for many years, so I kind of have a little bit of a sense of how to do delicate things. I think that helps.”

There are stories behind each ornament display, but Lougheed says she's not sure where each came from and there is no catalog, though her grandmother and mother wrote notes under the bases of many pieces, and there are clues in her mother's travel journals.

The couple even put up the collection last year when no one could come inside to see it. Instead, Lougheed and Kirk dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus, visiting neighbors, family and shut-ins.

There are pieces from Hallmark, Precious Moments, McKenzie Childs and several other traditional holiday collections, but the international pieces highlight everything. There's a chandelier from Dresden, Germany, and there's even a stained-glass nativity scene purchased in Israel. There's also a 300-piece Precious Moments Christmas village the couple can't find the room to display because it would cover the entire back of the house.

“You can see it's already pretty full,” Kirk said. “People are amazed we have so many decorations and the room to store them.”

They go through 200 batteries per season, and Kirk estimates the monthly electric bill during the holidays costs $500. It takes about 30 minutes to turn everything on or off. There's also natural light from various skylights and huge picture windows, which also allows spectacular framing during snowy weather.

“I am fortunate to have a husband who supports and participates in creating this Christmas wonderland,” Lougheed said.

The true delight – what Lougheed absolutely loves – is when her eight grandchildren and two nieces and nephew visit and are invited to count the Santas or the reindeer.

Yes, there's a risk that some things might get broken, but Lougheed says it's far more important that the children enjoy the displays and catch her Christmas spirit.

“They rarely break anything, and if they do, that's OK. I don't care,” Lougheed said.

Starting with Thanksgiving, the couple hold six events until mid-January for family and friends, hosting as many as 40 guests. Until COVID-19, they hosted charity dinners and would like to again, offering an eight-person candlelight dinner or cocktail party options for silent auctions.

“I am drawn to people and enjoy bringing a smile to their faces, helping them be happy,” Lougheed said. “In the next several years, we'd like more people to be able to come and enjoy this experience because I don't know how much longer we're going to be able to do it.

“We just feel so blessed that we have so much and have inherited all this. My dad believed in 'giving back,' and we have the opportunity and means to share it. We want to instill the values our parents taught us, of family, shared holidays and the traditions that go with all of it in my kids and my grandkids and nieces and nephew so they will pass it on. I know Daddy and Grandma would be so pleased.”