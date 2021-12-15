Hope for 2022

It's been nearly two years of dealing with the pandemic and its fallout, as well as social and financial issues. But there have been bright spots, and now that we are heading into a new year, we want to know what your hope is for 2022. Send your comments, along with your name, city of residence and a phone number in case we need to contact you, for possible publication to Terri Richardson at trich@jg.net. Deadline to receive comments is Wednesday.