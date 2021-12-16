Holiday book incorporates zoo

Lauren Mills always knew she wanted to write a children's book. But it wasn't until she decided to combine her two favorite things – the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo and Christmas – that her imagination took off.

The result is “'Twas the Night Before Christmas at the Zoo.”

“It was like a snowball that just got bigger and bigger,” Mills says about the idea for writing the book.

That includes donating $1 from each sale to the zoo. The self-published book is Mills' first and is available on Amazon for $10.

Mills, who goes by the pen name of Lauren Hughes, works as the content and social media coordinator at the zoo, so the setting for the book was a no-brainer for the 28-year-old Fort Wayne native.

The book, which is illustrated by Mary Hoff, focuses on a peacock named Peter, who on Christmas Eve takes on the task of making sure every animal is tucked into bed and asleep so Santa will stop by to place presents under the Monkey Island Tree.

Mills says she chose a peacock because “they are such a staple bird here. They are the loudest by far.” Because the peacocks roam free at the zoo, she wanted to create moments of what the bird is doing during that time.

Mills incorporates animals from every section of the zoo, including the giraffe in the African Journey, orangutan in the Indonesian Rain Forest and the baby Joey in the Australian Adventure.

“The entire zoo had a little bit part in it,” Mills says.

Even though Mills corresponds with more than 100,000 people each day through the zoo's social media, she admits it was a little scary to have her name on a book.

She said her hope when writing the book was to show the zoo's mission of connecting kids with animals and strengthening families.

“This book is supposed to bring parents and their child together,” Mills says. “It's not supposed to be read alone.”

The book has been used to read to children during the zoo's storytime at its Holiday Market, says Bonnie Kemp, the zoo's director of communications.

Kemp says staff was on board when Mills pitched the idea. They have been working on it for months so it could be available for Christmas.

The book has been selling well, Kemp says, and donations from the books will be used for conservation, both globally and locally.

And although frequent zoo visitors will see a number of familiar references, Kemp says, “If you haven't been to the zoo, it's still just a great Christmas story.”

Mills already has ideas for other books, including some with more Peter the Peacock adventures.

As for Peter's adventure in this book, well, we won't spoil the ending, but we can say that Santa does make it to Monkey Island.

