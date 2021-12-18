Saturday, December 18, 2021 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Micheal Gawlu and Maria Sian Nu
Lynn Darren Dandridge and Teanne Natoya Nakita Sam
Earl Emerson Everhart Jr. and Tish Yvette Potter
Troy Yoder and Diana Cruz
Cassandra Blanco and Leonel Daniel
Brianna Frazier and Tyree Burton
Jaclyn Nicole Mullins and Codey Scott Hamilton
George A. Uhrick Jr. and Bethany U. Jefferson
Lauren Elizabeth Cresse and Bailey Scott Foreman
Hitesh Manharlal Mistry and Cheryl Lynn Morris
Yolimar Lebron Ortiz and Kevin Kidanny Diaz Pena
Austan Reid Pomajzl and Hannah Noel Stine
Caylie Grace Ganser and Logan Dozois
Terry Grenawalt and Callie Mould
Carlos Fernandez and Sarah R. Hoffman
Violetta Todorova and Troy Webdell
Micah Steven Waters and Esly Nathaly Lopez
Laura Jane DeWitt and Lori Michelle Bassett
Erica Nicole Moore and Hal Oresta Heath
Jermard Jerome Lewis and Kelly Suzanne Gorsuch
Ginger Lee Burcham and Christopher Woods Lindenberg
Regina Rivas and Jason Lowry
Tiffany Ann Black and Samuel Arias
Flora Gonzalez and Herminio Garcia Chiman
Robert Raney and Hasinah Binti Mohamad Ariff
Quiera D. Coleman and Keyon M. Brooks
Radney W. Ritchie and Emily Smith
Hanna Shione Leach and Jackson Antonio Cardoso
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
