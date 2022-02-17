Drumming up excitement

There's just something primitive, and almost a given, about banging something at sports events.

Which is why the Mad Ants Drummers believe they have the best hobby in the world. They get to beat on things, rev up the crowd and get paid for it.

“It's kind of a dream for any musician/sports fan to get to do both at the same time,” said organizer and founder Kevin Marlow. “The other best part is interacting with fans.”

That shows when fans pull out their phones to record the halftime and post-game shows. Then there are the comments the drummers receive after games.

“I love it because I get to hang out with people who share the same interest as I do and have a good time,” Colin Shull said. “It really gets the people going and into the game.”

Founded in 2017, the Mad Ants Drummers enhance the fan experience, but they've become part of the attraction as well. Marlow proposed and then built the drumline. Now there's 10 for every game.

Marlow was once part of the Indianapolis Colts drumline for a couple of years, and that group evolved into High Octane Entertainment, which performs for the Indiana Pacers and Fever and the Indianapolis 500. Their advice helped Marlow get the Mad Ants Drummers started.

There's a roster of about 25 people who rotate in depending on their work schedule and personal life. Assistant Director Alyssa Newbill uses spreadsheets to keep track of everyone, with about two-thirds returning the next season. Like Newbill, about half the group are local music educators.

Newbill said most members either have a music degree or are college students working toward one.

Most were part of high school or college bands and love basketball and having fun. They perform about 10 cadences during each game and have three longer pieces they use for post-game and halftime performances. The drummers are employed through the Indiana Pacers, the Mad Ants owners, and they are also constantly thinking of new ways to spice things up.

Usually, that includes a bit of taunting with the opponents.

“We've had teams in the past who joke around with us when we are teasing,” Newbill said. “Some teams don't necessarily appreciate it, but there are others who will joke around with us.”

As an example, when a foul is called on an opponent, the drumline has been known to chant, “You can't do that!” Perhaps because the drumline is located next to the opposing bench, the drummers also hear the same chant whenever a Mad Ants player is called for a foul.

Shull, an original member, gets so involved he'll play the video game “NBA 2K” to figure out upcoming players' weaknesses to chide them with a deep voice which carries across the court.

“When a center goes and dunks on us and their bench stands up and throws their hands in the air, I'll be like, 'Calm down, everybody. The guy is like 6-10!'” Shull said with a laugh. “We're just having fun, and I will never degrade a player at all. I try to keep the trash talk as clean as possible, whatever is the nicest way to get into their head but still be a little annoying at the same time.”

When opponents shoot free throws, sometimes drumline members have been known to chant such things as “Hot juicy burgers,” “Shrimp fried rice” or “Gas station sushi.” Why? The sayings might just distract the shooter with their randomness. And if the shooter misses, a drumline member bangs a 12-inch gong in celebration.

“We get to chirp at the players a little bit, but sometimes the players get into it,” Shull said. “A few years ago two of the opponents got up and started dancing with us.”

Most players, like the local fans, probably appreciate the effort and ingenuity. Because they are careful with their creativity, Marlow has never been called into Mad Ants President Tim Bawmann's office.

“There are things that would be hilarious, but I can't step over the line,” Marlow said. “We have a pretty good understanding of where our boundaries are. There's a reason I like to know where the boundary is so I can walk along it.”

That's why they bought a 12-inch gong instead of going with a 34-inch model they were thinking about.

The group performs at Buskerfest and the Three Rivers Festival Parade and also plays for the Fort Wayne Football Club during the summers.

“It's just the atmosphere they create, and it's always exciting sitting behind a drum set or carrying a drum that makes you feel like you are the best part of the band,” Shull said. “You are pretty much the loudest thing out there, so you are going to be heard no matter what.”