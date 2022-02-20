Local planners see change

Thirty years ago, most weddings in the Fort Wayne area took place on Saturdays, says Fort Wayne wedding planner Michelle Kyrou. But as other wedding traditions began to change, so did the wedding day.

Fridays became popular and more recently, weekdays, such as a Thursday or Monday, have not been out of the question.

“A weekday wedding would allow couples to have access to their top pick vendors for their wedding day rather than going with a second choice if their top pick vendors were already booked up,” Kyrou of Wonderful Weddings & Events by Kyrou's Music on Stellhorn Road says by email.

Weekday ceremonies are part of a larger national trend as couples sought options for scheduling weddings after so many had been canceled or postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyrou, whose business started out in the wedding industry providing music on the harp and violin and then eventually providing other services such as wedding coordinating, says factors that have contributed to the shift in weekday ceremonies are costs at many facilities are lower during the week than on weekends. In addition, couples are trying to find a time that fits with their schedules while seeking time off from their place of employment.

The bulk of The Charles Fort Wayne weddings is still on the weekends, co-owner Michelle McIntire says.

Bookings at The Charles have extended well into 2023 (McIntire says Saturdays in October for next year are already booked up), but McIntire says many people are still “proceeding with caution” because of the new virus variants.

She hasn't had any big weddings during the week, but she has seen a few smaller weekday ceremonies, including their micro weddings, which is a smaller ceremony of 30 people and the theme is selected by the venue. All the work is done, allowing the couple to show up and get married.

McIntire also has seen people getting married on a weekday if it is a special date, such as the upcoming 2-22-22, which falls on a Tuesday.

That's when Jacqui Yeater and Ryan Ploughe of Fort Wayne will have their wedding at the Embassy Theatre.

Yeater, 32, chose the date because her favorite number is two and she and Ploughe, 33, didn't want to have their wedding on Groundhog Day, which is observed on Feb. 2.

“We thought it was a very interesting, unique day and it happened to be on a Tuesday,” she says.

It's the second marriage for both, who each have two children.

Yeater found that things were more available during the weekday and cheaper because weekdays are not in high demand. Her first wedding was on a Saturday, and she says the reception for that ceremony was about as much as she is spending now on the entire wedding.

A bonus was that all the people that the couple wanted to be there were able to make a Tuesday work.

Yeater and Ploughe's wedding is not the only Tuesday ceremony the Embassy has had in the last few months. Brittneay King, special events director for the Embassy, says the historic theater had another Tuesday wedding in December.

King says many couples are choosing to do something small and less costly so they can save money for a house or vacation. And while the bulk of the Embassy's weddings are still on the weekends, King says weekdays have become an attractive, less costly option.

But both King and Kyrou say that handling the shift to a weekday isn't a problem.

“We are just excited to be able to work with the couples and provide our services to make their wedding dreams come true whatever day they select!” Kyrou writes.

