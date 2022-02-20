Weekday weddings on rise

The pandemic forced 30-year-old Stephanie Harnen to twice postpone her wedding. When she finally did get married, in June last year, she settled for a Thursday because her venue was fully booked on weekends.

That turned out to be just fine with Harnen and her husband, Trevor. Most of their 163 invited guests made it, thanks to pent-up vacation time and flexibility working from home. Plus, she saved at least $10,000, in part by taking advantage of reduced rates at the Middletown, New York, country club where they wed outdoors under an open tent overlooking a golf course.

“We didn't want to change venues,” said Harnen, who lives in Stamford, Connecticut. “It was perfect for us. Thursdays are going to be the new Friday.”

She isn't wrong. With some coveted venues still backed up because of rescheduled weddings, and with more couples traveling again for destination ceremonies, an uptick in weekday nuptials has carried into 2022.

“I've already been in a Thursday wedding as a bridesmaid,” Harnen said. “Personally, we preferred it.”

Weekday weddings are expected to rise by about 2% this year when compared with prepandemic 2018 and 2019, according to a survey of couples using the wedding planning site TheKnot.com. Though most weddings among Knot users planning for this year will take place Fridays through Sundays, about 10% will be held on Mondays through Thursdays.

When it comes to destination weddings – events curtailed by travel restrictions during the early months of the pandemic – 13% took place on weekdays last year, The Knot data showed.

Kim Forrest, senior editor for the wedding marketplace WeddingWire.com, said the average number of weddings in a year is typically 2.2 million in the U.S. This year, that number is expected to increase to 2.6 million. With only 53 Saturdays in the year, and some venues and vendors struggling to clear pandemic backlogs, “we're going to see a lot of couples who are encouraged to have their weddings on a weekday,” she said.

“Some people want to get married right away,” Forrest added. “With more people working remotely, it's not so much that people won't come to a weekday wedding now.”

Thursdays are a popular weekday for both destination weddings and those closer to home. A Thursday ceremony allows for a full weekend of wedding activities for guests.

In Long Branch, New Jersey, Wave Resort has 65 weddings on the books for this year, with 25 on weekdays.

In the Dominican Republic, the luxury Casa de Campo offers a weekday wedding package that includes an extra hour for receptions, 10% off group room rates and two complimentary honeymoon nights.

Lindsay Forseth, director of weddings and special events at the Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, Virginia, has been fielding about 50% more inquiries for midweek weddings than before the pandemic.

“Most are relatively short term, booking within one to two months of their date,” she said. “Midweek weddings do tend to be of a more intimate size and therefore more flexible on the day of the week.”

Andrea Smith, founder of The Band Method, which dispatches singers, musicians and DJs, said weekday gigs offer needed extra income for her artists. In return, she gives couples breaks of 10% to 20% on the cost.

“Musicians and singers on the weekdays, we're doing a bar gig here and there, but that's even out now because of COVID,” said Smith, who works in South Florida and New York City.

In Toronto, Jordan Kentris does custom invitations, along with design and styling for events. He has 13 weekday weddings on the books this year, many on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and many small affairs for 15 or 20 guests.

“They're investing in a lot more details with the money they save,” he said. “They're doing a lot more personalized gifting and things like signage to make their guests feel even more welcome since they're asking them to come during the week.”

Kevin Dennis, who provides lighting, decor and other rentals in the Tri-Valley of Northern California, has seen a rise in couples forced to choose a weekday after three or four postponements due to the pandemic. Those couples are competing with couples engaged more recently.

“I joke, we're becoming like Las Vegas,” he said. “A good 25% to 30% of our calendar is now during the week. It's starting to feel normal.”