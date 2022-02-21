Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.

A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

White to move; level: hard

Contributor: GM Athanasios Mastrovasilis (2011)

Answer: Qg6+ !; A very interesting sacrifice here. It seems black can capture white's queen in multiple ways (in fact, it can), but white's d4 bishop proves to be the strongest piece on the board. If black plays fxQ, then Nxh6 is simply checkmate. If black plays NxQ, then again Nxh6 is simply checkmate. Lastly, if black plays RxQ, then white has NxNe7, checkmate. See how white's dark-squared bishop pierces through black's entire position!

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.