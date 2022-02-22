Big wheel keeps on turnin'

After being named Citilink's operations manager on Feb. 8, Richard Thomas Jr. was filling out paperwork when a long-time co-worker told him, “Don't forget where you come from.”

As if that were ever a possibility. Thomas, 43, started with Citilink in 2003, but he'd planned on driving buses at a young age when he'd ride along with either his grandfather, John Thomas, or his father, Richard Thomas, who were both drivers.

“It was a dream, riding around with them, whomever I could get on the bus with,” Thomas Jr. said. “This was something I said I wanted to do as a child. I had seen my dad and grandpa doing it, I had that fascination with buses, and I just said I wanted to do what they were doing. It's like waking up from a dream, but a good dream.”

His mother used to ask why he wanted to be a driver when maybe he could end up owning his own company. And although he doesn't own the bus company, he now helps run it.

“I knew he wanted to be a bus driver ever since he was small,” John Thomas said.

John Thomas started driving for Fort Wayne Transit (then known as PTC) in 1967 and retired in 1994, but not before becoming the organization's first Black supervisor/dispatcher. His son, Richard Thomas, started driving for Citilink in 1978, and Richard Thomas Jr., started driving in 2003. The grandson's major goal is to surpass his father in total years, but it's hard to gain ground when dad is still driving.

“For me, it's just being able to follow in their footsteps and keep that legacy going,” Thomas Jr. said. “I haven't changed. I'm still the son and grandson. I have to keep up the good image. We are constantly compared.”

There was a time in his early 20s when Thomas Jr. thought about leaving driving to become a Fort Wayne police officer, but by then he'd already started getting the sore hip that came from pumping the stiff brakes on older buses. His hips still bother him sometimes when he stands.

Though he's now helping run Citilink, Thomas Jr. still fills in behind the wheel sometimes, and he has also joined his father in driving charters part-time for Royal Excursions.

His parents never discouraged Thomas Jr. from joining the bus company. He was blessed in a way to know his calling at a very early age.

“It was a blessing and a curse, I would say,” Thomas Jr. said. “The blessing is everyone loves to hear the story about the three generations and my grandfather being the first Black dispatcher. The curse would be being picked on by other drivers who were thinking you were getting special treatment. I'm just one good driver.”

The job might have been harder at times, too, because he knew he had to live up to his father and grandfather's standards and the expectations of everyone else in the organization. He came to accept the higher standards. He became the interim operations manager two months before taking the official title.

His father recently turned 65 and is No. 1 on the Citilink seniority list. He only hints at retirement, however, because he loves the work that much. Grandpa is 90 and still lives in Fort Wayne with his wife, Ermen. John Thomas' sister Doris Rhymes also drove a bus for eight years in Lansing, Michigan, and nephew Carl Thomas, 35, has now driven six years for Citilink after two years with Southwest Allen County Schools.

“My cousin would always talk to me about coming on, but I was hesitant at first,” Carl Thomas said. “Then I figured why not? He's always been a leader, a big brother, a father figure to me. He just always took me up under his wing and helped me to become a better person, so why wouldn't I want to follow in his footsteps? He's a great man, and I'm thankful for him.”

Many riders still ask Thomas Jr. how his grandfather is doing.

“When we are together, I talk the most,” Thomas Jr. said. “My grandpa would be second and my dad, you could probably squeeze two words out of him. He's really, really quiet.”

As for the possibility of another generation adding to the legacy?

“I had one of my kids say something about it, but they have not applied for it,” Thomas Jr. said. “The one who asked is only 19 this year, and they have to be 21 on the insurance.”