'Sherri' will replace 'Wendy'

“The Wendy Williams Show” will end because of Williams' prolonged health-related absence and be replaced this fall with a show hosted by Sherri Shepherd, the producer of both TV programs said Tuesday.

The new daytime show, crisply titled “Sherri,” will “inherit” the time slots on Fox owned-and-operated stations that have been the backbone of Williams' nationally syndicated talk show since 2008, producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury said.

The show has aired on Gray Media Group's WPTA, Channel 21, in the local market.

“Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement.

“We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery,” the executives said.

The company declined to comment further on her recent health issues, which Williams herself has not discussed other than in generalities.

Howard Bragman, a spokesman for Williams, said he had nothing to add to the announcement.

Spears plans book

After dueling over her sister's tell-all book, now Britney Spears is about to get her own take in print.

The pop icon has signed a $15 million book deal with publisher Simon & Schuster, according to a Page Six report. The deal comes just months after the singer ended her 13-year conservatorship after a fan-led movement to bring an end to the court-run process. Representatives for Spears and Simon & Schuster did not respond to interview requests from the Los Angeles Times.

Spears' intra-family disputes have played out in public as the singer regained control of her ability to speak out – often using her Instagram account. Last month, the singer called out younger sister Jamie Lynn for talking up Spears family drama while promoting her new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.”

US release set

A graphic novel by Oscar-winning filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki is being released for the first time in the United States, nearly 40 years after it was published in Japan.

Miyazaki's “Shuna's Journey,” a 1983 release which contains elements later built upon in his films “Princess Mononoke” and “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind,” will be published Nov. 1 by the Macmillan imprint First Second. Alex Dudok de Wit is translating the book into English.

Miyazaki, 81, is regarded as one of the world's greatest animators. His other films include “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Kiki's Delivery Service” and “Spirited Away,” which won the Academy Award for best animated feature.