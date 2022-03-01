Pandemic of loneliness

Michelle Drouin believes we are in an intimacy famine.

And technology is to blame. Well, maybe not totally to blame, as Drouin explains in her new book, “Out of Touch: How to Survive an Intimacy Famine.”

The phrase “you're out of touch” has often been used to declare that someone is not with the current times. But nowadays, it appears that we have flipped the phrase, becoming less “in touch” as we allow ourselves to be consumed by the current times where technology, in some instances, has taken over our lives.

Drouin, a behavioral scientist, psychology professor at Purdue University Fort Wayne and senior research scientist at Parkview Research Center, says that as our technology has grown, many of us are left wanting when it comes to love and intimacy. She points out that for millions of us, our phone may be the only “being” we touch all day, every day.

Many of us felt this lack of human touch at the start of the pandemic, when everything was shut down, including places for social interaction such as bars and restaurants, but also our work places. Businesses went remote and sadly, for some, it could be days before they actually saw another human being in person – let alone receive a much-needed hug.

It's why so many of us turned to adopting dogs and cats, emptying animal shelters in some cases, during the pandemic so that we didn't have to be alone.

But truly our lack of intimacy predates COVID, Drouin says.

I remember several years ago reading about professional cuddlers – those who get paid to cuddle with lonely clients, platonically, of course. Not to mention there are boyfriend and girlfriend pillows designed with one arm that you can put around your neck while you lie in bed.

One of the groups most affected by this lack of intimacy, Drouin says, is young adults, who are the heaviest users of cell phones and social media.

Drouin says that statistics on loneliness “are depressing and staggering.” And depending on what survey you read, it really hits all age groups. An AARP Foundation survey found that 35% of adults ages 45 and older report feeling lonely.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that loneliness was persistent for more than 1 in 5 adults. And a 2020 Cigna survey showed that 79% of Generation Z (ages 18 to 22 years old) and 71% of millennials (ages 23 to 37 years old) are lonely.

When most people think of intimacy, they immediately think of sex. But Drouin says it's more than that. There's intellectual intimacy, social intimacy such as sharing of our feelings, experiential intimacy such as doing things with people and spiritual intimacy.

But ultimately, whatever intimacy you seek, it's clear that some type of a social network is beneficial to combat loneliness, she says.

Which is why it's surprising to discover that even with the massive network that many of us have created through social media and online activity, we, as a society, are getting sadder, according to Drouin.

Drouin's research has been focused on the impacts of technology on relationships. In her book, she writes that her focus has been on “how technology and social media are disrupting everyday interactions in the home and workplace, how they are used as mediums for sex, escapism and infidelity, and how addiction to phones and social media can be disruptive to relationships.”

Drouin says there are “more single people than we have ever had.” And yet, single people have more options than ever. But that's not necessarily a good thing. Drouin points out that the more options that a person has, “the worse your decision-making is. Having all these options are making people feel paralyzed.”

Drouin has had a front seat to how offline and online has integrated in our lives. As a mother to a 12- and a 14-year-old, she reflects on how technology has been a part of her children's lives since they were born.

“I think about my children's lives and how they've grown up,” the 48-year-old says. “This is the world now.”

She points out that not all technology is bad. There are innovations today, including medical and educational, that have allowed us to do great things. Drouin also points out that if it weren't for the advances in technology, our world would have been at a standstill during the pandemic.

But she also notes that there is potential for harm, and that the next phase of technology needs to be getting us to a better place – using these developments intentionally for social good.

The first step is that people need to make intentional choices on a daily basis, Drouin says, “to get drips of intimacy” by using their phones to connect them with people to exchange more words or obtain media rich experiences with video calls. “All that allows a deeper connection and more intimate moments,” she says.

Ultimately, Drouin says, we should try to engage with others daily – as needed.

Although technology has opened the world to us, connecting us to thousands, Drouin says the single predictor to a healthy life is a good friendship.

And that can't happen if we allow ourselves to remain out of touch.

Let them eat cake

Many of you asked for information on how to donate to teacher David Lee's efforts to make homemade cakes for each of his fifth grade students for their birthdays at Adams Elementary School.

Lee pays for each elaborate cake out of his own pocket. He has now set up a Venmo account that will allow monetary donations. You can go to https://venmo.com/u/David-Lee-2011 or you can click on the QR code that is attached to this article.

