Saturday, March 05, 2022 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Thomas William McKinney and Carol Sue Smith
Matthew Lee Kimbrell and Diani Sarai Pizzino
Gloria Mainz and John David Kuker
Rene Paniagua Ocampo and Rosa Vanessa Gaspar Cano
Marcus Depree Neal Sr. and Shamon Jaquise Johnson
Tin San Aung and Nan Kyi Kyi Htay
Donald Turner and Michelle Cummins
Christine M. Binns and Kevin A. Kruger
Heather Ann Baker and Christopher William Trosclair
Maresha Lea Boyd and Shannon Detrell Brooks
Collin Joseph Engel and Autumn Haley Coffing
Pedro Alejandro Hernandez and Kenia Elizabeth Jaime Lizarraga
Giovanni Martini Plascencia and Cinthya Dione Valenzuela Alvarado
Russell Alan Kendall and Melanie Ruth Matthias
Timothy Stuart McCullough and Emily Kathryn Bruce
Robert Jan Ferguson and Margaret Mary Ferguson
Giovanna Joi Bruno and Faith Meadow Burns
Dawn Michele Dager and Daniel Bryan Merz
Marcia Byfield and Patrick Kenworthy
Suleimana Mohammed and Marie Claire Matata
Ashley N. Diller and Joshua L. Mault
John J. Miller Jr. and Anna Mae M. Wickey
Crystal D. Parker and Daniel A. Ballou
Laura Alondra Rodriguez and Marco Alonso Diaz
Mackenzie M. Denny and Levi J. Muter
Garrett Jerome Weber and Kelsey Jaclyn Paige Miller-Rudling
Po Dai Dar and Sa Hi Da Be
Ronald Scott Allen and Sherri Lynn Reynolds
Ramiro Martinez and Agustin Rangel Camargo
Rosalind Mignon Winston and Arthur James McCall
Monica Ashley Serros and Brent Michael Hudson
Renee Nicole Cummings and Jonathan James Wilkins
Raymond Leonard Stover and Margie Frazier Gavin
Alexa J. Landon and Rachel Swaim
Toccara Curry and Dominique Williams
Erica Lynn Burget and Mario Casiano
Sergio Rodriguez and Erika Rosales
Gale Eugene Shafer IV and Danielle Marie Whisman
Aaliyah Reise Richardson and Michael Eugene Distelrath
Madison Elaine Bouwers and Eustace Jacob Smarrella
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story