Portraits help tell stories

Hilarie Couture has spent years painting people.

For her, it's not just about capturing the faces, but telling the story of the person she is painting through her art.

And just like her portraits, Couture has an interesting story, which starts with her grandparents – immigrants who came to the U.S. from Russia during the Bolshevik Revolution.

Couture's grandmother was sent to Cuba and then landed in Omaha, Nebraska. She eventually met Couture's grandfather, who was also sent to the U.S.

The couple made a life for themselves here, but it wasn't without a lot of struggles, Couture says. Her grandmother never learned to read or write, and they didn't want to speak their native language, stuffing away their heritage in an effort to try to assimilate, she says.

“It was kind of sad for me because I didn't really have that understanding of where my roots were,” says Couture, who lived with her grandparents when she was younger.

It's a big reason why she has a heart for people who come from other places and believe they have to assimilate instead of integrate into a new community. It also played into her decision to seek out those from different cultures for a painting project she hopes to complete by fall.

After coming to Fort Wayne last year, she began to look into the number of different cultures that are in the city. “It was kind of a mission for me to explore and see how many different countries that were really represented here in Fort Wayne,” Couture says.

Her goal is to not only paint people's portraits as part of the exhibit, but also feature their stories of why and how they came to Fort Wayne. Couture hopes to paint 50 people. As of last month, she had 15 portraits lined up, but she is looking for more.

One of her first sittings was with Malak El-Taleb, a 22-year-old who was born in Libya and spent the first 10 years of her life there before moving to the U.S. with her family.

El-Taleb talks about how she came to Fort Wayne while sitting in Couture's studio that is above a carriage house behind her home. El-Taleb's long, black hair blends in with her black, adorned outfit as she is positioned catty-cornered in her chair with her arm across her chest. Couture has just begun the painting, dipping her paint brush into a mixture of paint colors, working to get the tone of El-Taleb's skin correct on her canvas.

El-Taleb says the first six months of living in the U.S. was the hardest time of her life. She went from being at the top of her class, popular with friends and having family, to having no friends or family and unable to speak English. “That made it super hard for me at school,” she says.

Her family first came to Columbus, Ohio, where her father got his Ph.D. at Ohio State University. It was part of a program through the Libyan government that pays for selected applicants to go abroad and study. The government paid for her father's tuition and provided a living wage for each child.

After graduation, her father eventually got a job at Zimmer Biomet, which brought the family to Fort Wayne.

Now her family is accustomed to being in the U.S., but El-Taleb has not abandoned her culture. “I still hold onto my roots strongly,” she says.

One way she does that is by volunteering to interpret for the local Arab community. Many are pregnant women in hospitals, El-Taleb says.

El-Taleb, who just graduated from Purdue University Fort Wayne, is planning to remain in Fort Wayne. Her fiancé is from France, having come to PFW to play soccer. However, she is waiting on a green card after her immigration status has been held up because of a backlog in requests and issues, including those stemming from COVID-19. It has affected her entire family, which includes not only her father and mother, but four younger siblings.

“It's just hard when nothing is in your control,” El-Taleb says.

The struggles that El-Taleb and others like her have faced are what Couture is hoping to convey with her exhibit.

In addition to El-Taleb, she has secured portrait sittings with people who are from Canada, Mexico, El Salvador, Guinea, Kyrgyzstan, Yemen and Colombia and those who are German, Burmese, Chinese-American, Bosnian and Vietnamese.

Couture lived in Washington with her husband before coming to Fort Wayne last year. She found out about the city while looking for a new place for the couple to live. While researching cities, she came across a video of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry talking about how the city is welcoming and a great place for artists and musicians.

The fact that she is an artist and her husband is a musician made the city a good fit.

They bought their home in the Williams-Woodland neighborhood after taking a tour by Zoom. But so far, the 67-year-old has enjoyed both her home and the city. In addition to painting, she teaches classes at PFW, and her husband of 11 years works at Sweetwater.

Couture's journey into portrait painting has not been a straight path. She began drawing when she was a child, using a purple crayon to draw clothes on the women in her father's Playboy magazines “because I thought they were cold,” Couture says.

When she was older, she hitchhiked out to San Francisco and began painting portraits and selling them on the side of the road. “They were all terrible,” she laughs.

After trading a portrait for a haircut, the subject convinced her to become a hairdresser. So Couture did and didn't paint for the next 40 years. It wasn't until she was 55 and went back to college to get her degree in historic building preservation that she began painting again. She finally decided to do painting full time when she was 60 and retired from being a hairdresser, Realtor and auctioneer.

She realized that painting was something she should have been doing all along.

Couture is hoping to continue showcasing her talent with the exhibit. She also hopes to get additional subjects to meet her goal of 50 people.

Those who would like to participate can go to her website, www.hcoutourearts.com, and fill out a form.

It's her goal to show others just how diverse Fort Wayne is and how welcoming it has been to not only her, but others as well.

