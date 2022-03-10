Fantasy meets local reality

Ryan Remington has a unique perspective on his job as director of partner engagement for Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network.

About 10 years ago, while living in Muncie, Remington was homeless, sleeping in his car or on a buddy's couch. That's also when he met his wife, Stephanie, who was also living out of her car.

A lot of good things have happened for the Remingtons since, including, oddly, a stroke he suffered about six years ago. He was working in a Muncie coffee shop when the symptoms hit and, coincidentally, his wife was ordering a coffee and took him to the hospital. The stroke allowed him to be diagnosed with a Chiari Malformation, a condition in which spinal column fluid drains improperly into the brain.

As part of Remington's rehabilitation, he began painting Dungeons & Dragons figurines to work on his manual dexterity. As a child, he was never allowed to play video games or Dungeons & Dragons, but he started getting involved with the role-playing game after his stroke.

“There are psychologists and therapists who are using D&D in group therapy to help people work through past trauma, get over anxiety issues,” Remington said. “They are using D&D to help students overcome issues and challenges they may have socializing. D&D offers a lot more than just being a silly game. I've kind of fallen in love with the role playing aspect of it. If I'm having a bad day, you step out of yourself for a little while and just enjoy the moment with friends.”

It was because of his love for the game that Remington launched a Dungeons & Dragons fundraiser last year for Just Neighbors, raising $32,000 during one three-hour event.

“We always joke that I let him do some crazy stuff, and I do,” Executive Director Joshua Gale said. “I wouldn't have come up with the idea, but he did, so we let him do this dream of his. I want us to do stuff that nobody else is doing, and they work.”

The second tournament, titled “Mayhem on the Maumee,” will be April 24 at Summit City Brewerks starting at 2 p.m. Remington's goal is to raise at least $40,000. Another D&D event will be in the fall.

Just Neighbors was created in 1999 to help address the need for emergency shelter for homeless families in Fort Wayne. In 2009, the organization opened a family center on East State Boulevard with capacity for 10 families or 42 people. There's a 90% success rate for those who participate in the 45-day program.

The fundraiser helps pay those bills as players gather pledges. The hope is to attract more players to participate in the event each time and build a base of supporters. Those who wish to register to play during the fundraiser may go to www.ihnfamily.org/fundraiser

“Really, it's just outside the box enough that it catches people's attention,” said Remington, who plays the game twice a week. “With the way we operate as an organization, we like to disrupt the status quo.

“We want to advocate on behalf of these people and tell their story. Something like D&D equates because it is telling a story that I love. It is building an adventure with friends. I think as we go through life, whatever traumatic moments that we express or whatever joyful moments that we experience, it's always something you can share with people. D&D paints that in a very good light.”

Remington says creating community might be the most important thing people can do because it's about sharing stories, including those around a D&D table.

Like the story of Fort Wayne Baptist pastor Scott Carter, who played last year as an event leader. He's played D&D for 20 years and met his wife, Janica, while playing. She's an editor and game capsule writer for Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro which has published D&D games since 1997.

“I think the pandemic actually helped the role playing game industry because it was something you could do over Zoom or whatever,” Carter said. “There are a lot of virtual platforms, websites where you can play, and they have maps and move things around. While everybody else was hurting, the role playing game companies really did well.”

And now the fundraiser is doing well, as are the Remingtons.

“There's a true sense of gratitude doing the kind of work that I do,” Ryan Remington said. “It's really easy to manage and compartmentalize the stress knowing the work that is being done.

“There's not a day goes by that we don't feel grateful for what we have.”