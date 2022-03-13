Sunday, March 13, 2022 1:00 am
Get crafty
Classes available for variety of new hobbies
TERRI RICHARDSON | The Journal Gazette
One of the things many of us did with our downtime during the pandemic is get downright creative. We know you did as evidenced by all those macramé hanging baskets throughout your home.
Residents took the time to bake, paint, sew, write, build and garden. You can continue that creative energy by taking part in the many classes offered throughout the area for whatever you want to learn.
Here are just a few to help you hone that craft.
Play with glass
The Glass Park
It may take you awhile to become like Dale Chihuly, but you can definitely get a start on learning to blow glass at this studio, operated and owned by Eran Park. Park has been blowing glass for more than 20 years. Classes are made by appointment and are offered during the day and evening seven days a week.
Where: 4235 Fairfield Ave.
Contact: To schedule class, text 260-579-7530 or go to Facebook page
Cost: $150 for a two-person, two-hour class
Creative workshop
The Build Guild
If you can think of something you want to do, chances are you'll find it here. Want to learn to sew a costume for cosplaying? Check. Want to do acrylic pouring? Check. How about welding, pottery or woodworking? Yep, it's all here. The Build Guild is a makerspace whose members offer classes to help others learn their craft. In addition, you can also set up shop there to continue making your creations. All the tools and equipment you need is included as part of the membership.
Where: 1025 Goshen Ave.
Contact: 260-209-9150 or thebuildguild.org
Cost: Prices vary for classes
Artist community
Community Center
This may be one of the city's best-kept secrets. But, that just means more space for you to take all those classes. Learning to knit, macramé, cane a chair and make stained glass are just some of the many creative arts offered. The best part is they are offered at different times and dates so you can pick what fits your schedule.
Where: 233 W. Main St.
Contact: www.fortwayneparks.org/facilities/community-center/community-center-programs.html or go to the parks department's “Fun Times” catalog at www.fortwayneparks.org/images/stories/funtimes/Spring_22_Web.pdf
Cost: Prices vary for each class
