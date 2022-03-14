Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.

A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

Black to move; level: brilliant

Contributor: GM Ljubomir Ljubojevic (1970)

Answer: Rb1!!; A devastating positional blow to white's army! The idea behind Rb1 is to deflect white's queen from the f3 square and deliver checkmate on g2. If black is ever able to play f3 unprovoked, then Qg2# is unstoppable. In saying, if white plays QxR, then black proceeds with f3 with an unstoppable checkmate looming on g2. White can try to save its queen and protect f3 by playing Qe2, but the attempt is futile. Black still plays f3 and white is forced to give up its queen or allow checkmate with Rxf1! As you'll see, nothing works here for white besides giving up material to save itself from checkmate.

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.