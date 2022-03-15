Toilet paper's toll adds up

On a recent Costco trip, I couldn't help but notice that almost every other shopper I saw had a massive, packaged bundle of toilet paper in their cart.

But, I get it. Who can forget the toilet paper shortage of 2020 at the pandemic's beginning? No one wants to be seeking paper alternatives again, so keeping a healthy stock is smart.

I, too, have been maintaining my paper stock, which surprisingly has gotten much better since both kids are out of the house. Those with children know exactly what I'm talking about.

Putting all of our other differences aside, the one thing that we do have in common is we all have to go.

So it might surprise you, or maybe not if you are a parent, to learn that the average person will use more than 100 rolls of toilet paper each year.

How many sheets of toilet paper we use daily is clearly not something many of us keep track of (and if you do, please don't share), but it appears those in the paper business do.

The research conducted by QS Supplies, a bathroom retailer that supplies toilets and other items, calculated that by the age of 10, the average person will have used 1,040 rolls of toilet paper. And if you enjoy math, you may want to know that equals about 13 miles.

By age 50, you've gone through about 5,200 rolls, adding 65 miles of paper to your throne.

If you reach age 100, expect to have used 10,403 rolls and have eliminated almost 13 trees. (Insert long whistle sound here.)

Just how the company came up with these figures takes a little additional paper pushing. It's based on the calculation that the average person uses nine sheets of toilet paper per bathroom visit, bringing that total to 57 sheets a day after six or seven trips to the loo. That equals 20,805 sheets of toilet paper per year. Because each roll averages 200 sheets, this means the average person is going through 104 rolls of paper every year.

And considering that toilet paper, along with facial tissue and paper towels, is one of the many items that have seen price increases this past year because of inflation and supply chain issues, it might be that we will be paying a whole lot more every time we go.

Here's some more potty talk for you.

The same company that figured out how much toilet paper we actually waste, also determined that Fort Wayne is one of the worst cities for the number of public restrooms.

Fort Wayne has 10 public restrooms for every 100,000 people. The city ranked 82 among cities with a population of 250,000 or more.

Overall, Indiana has four public restrooms per 100,000 people. Wyoming has the most with 44 per 100,000. And you might have to be prepared to just hold it while traveling through Louisiana and Mississippi, as those states average one public restroom for every 100,000 people.

My guess, however, is that they are saving a fortune on toilet paper.

City has luck of Irish

If you haven't made plans for St. Patrick's Day, don't even think about leaving Fort Wayne – especially since Wallet Hub named it as one of the best places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Fort Wayne ranked No. 52 among 200 of the largest cities as a great place to wear green and celebrate.

And why not? We have some pretty great celebrations, including our annual greening of the St. Marys River, which happened Saturday, and a few Irish pubs where you can grab a pint.

Here are a couple:

• Join the People's Parade at Deer Park Irish Pub, 1530 Leesburg Road, where St. Patrick's Day festivities begin Wednesday. The parade is at 6 p.m. and events continue through Thursday. (deerparkpub.com)

• JK O'Donnell's Irish Ale House at 121 W. Wayne St. will have its Paddy's Day tent on Thursday. It opens at 4 p.m. with a bar and music that begins at 5 p.m. (jkodonnells.com)

Terri Richardson writes about area residents and happenings that affect their lives in this column that publishes every other week. Email her at trich@jg.net or call 461-8304.