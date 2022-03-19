Saturday, March 19, 2022 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Twyla Joy Herron and Jennifer Alexis Meisner
Kevin Estuardo Santos Donis and Evelyn Zulema Loy Pivaral
Collin David Hile and Jessica Anne Witmer
Steven Minor and Camille Charnews
James S. Mosel and Katrina Elizabeth Lett
Jeremiah Joseph Johnson and Abigayle Joele Hathaway
Shaine Shepherd and Britton N. Asher
Kristina Shafer and David Antonio Byndom Worley
Michael Duren and Marion Jacobson
Brittany Corrien Brundige and Cody Edward Womble
Haley Nicole Coffelt and Michael Winston Lash
Lavina Freestone and Alyssa Bryan
Rene' G. Garza and Cammy J. Klouvas
Ana Patricia Acevedo MS. and Madeline Nicole Herbst MS.
Cheryl Denise Gregory and Deyampard A. Rowles
Sean Levelle Bohde II and Michelle Jimenez
Macey Christine Lapp and Joshua Martin Landon
Jose Andrew Navarro and Nicole Renee Young
Chad M. Lyst and Liana Dilley
Alexander James Depoy and Morgan Taylor Hilgemann
Ebony Shephard and C.W. Halfacre
Myeashia Conway and Eugene Sims Jr.
Philip Baker and David Vanfossen
Kylee Elaina Zizelman and Dominic Ramon Luis Cortez
Siobhan Tawanda Smith and Gerald Ray Innocent
Faith Noelle Moore and Cody Alan Fairchild
James De'mond Cummings Sr. and La'vone La'quae Parhm
Matthew Scott Dunn and Ashley Lauren Johnson
Shelly Bounds and Alan Rodriguez
James Vincent Berger and Floren Mae Lumbay Flores
McKenna Danielle Nicole Perry and Brittany Patrice Billings
Danielle N. Conley and Evan M. Beau
Victoria Diane Rader and Reginald Simeon Telemaque
Elisabeth Rose Lacorte and Robert Alexander Rogers
David Harold Henke Jr. and Mackenzie Maddox
Juanita Angelita Hernandez and Luis Aguilar Rojas
Alexandra Marie Knepper and Stephen Paul Bolock
Annie Lee Jackson and Ricky Dewayne Dowdell
Samuel Reiff and Rosita Becker
Pedro Perez Del Cid and Elsa Elvira Monterroso Orantes
Laquesha Link and Marquise Holmes
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
