Saturday, March 26, 2022 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Robert Mark Sanderson and Veronica Renee Brocher
Kayla R. Ellenwood and Andrew M. Rumsey
Laura Lynn Mock and Lowell Dean Stahlhut
No Lah Mae and Safeema Be
Sierra Alisa Rost and Nicholas Christopher Baca
Ahmir Moussa Sako and Arafa Djibrine Nassir
Nicholas Daniel Robison and Zachary Spencer Pippenger
Todd Harmeyer and Alicia Mancilla
Victor Ruiz Vergara and Francisco Samano Lizama
Nicholas Kennedy and Nikki Barfield
Clayton Joseph Lengerich and Jentri Cripe
Mary Dasher and Marcus Lavelle Taylor
Tyler Fox and Nicole Staerkel
Cyntoria Dominique Holmes and Jesse Don'trae Collins
Tashia Evette Wright and Jatod Emar Williams
Maria Louisa Rodriguez and Craig Allen Johnson
Onjanae E. Watson and Tyron Hill
Brianna Marina Frazier and Tyree Lee Burton
Alana Lee and Derrick Ewing
Morgan Christine Miller and Keenan Schon
Jonnhy Prudenciano Lazaro and Palmira Sanchez Cruz
Ma Delcarmen Villafana Caballero and Carmelino Jimenez Perez
Amber Marie Killian and Brian Keith Morrow
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- Oscars guide: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Academy Awards
- Movie Review: Bullock, Tatum serve up the charm in 'The Lost City'
- Oscar predictions: Will 'Power of the Dog' reign supreme?
- Q&A: Ariana DeBose tries to stay grounded ahead of big Oscars night
- OUT & ABOUT
- Oscars diary: A yak in the classroom, a family in Hollywood