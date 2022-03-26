MARRIAGE LICENSES

Robert Mark Sanderson and Veronica Renee Brocher

Kayla R. Ellenwood and Andrew M. Rumsey

Laura Lynn Mock and Lowell Dean Stahlhut

No Lah Mae and Safeema Be

Sierra Alisa Rost and Nicholas Christopher Baca

Ahmir Moussa Sako and Arafa Djibrine Nassir

Nicholas Daniel Robison and Zachary Spencer Pippenger

Todd Harmeyer and Alicia Mancilla

Victor Ruiz Vergara and Francisco Samano Lizama

Nicholas Kennedy and Nikki Barfield

Clayton Joseph Lengerich and Jentri Cripe

Mary Dasher and Marcus Lavelle Taylor

Tyler Fox and Nicole Staerkel

Cyntoria Dominique Holmes and Jesse Don'trae Collins

Tashia Evette Wright and Jatod Emar Williams

Maria Louisa Rodriguez and Craig Allen Johnson

Onjanae E. Watson and Tyron Hill

Brianna Marina Frazier and Tyree Lee Burton

Alana Lee and Derrick Ewing

Morgan Christine Miller and Keenan Schon

Jonnhy Prudenciano Lazaro and Palmira Sanchez Cruz

Ma Delcarmen Villafana Caballero and Carmelino Jimenez Perez

Amber Marie Killian and Brian Keith Morrow

Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.