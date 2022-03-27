Santa Fe offers rich culture

I didn't get the feeling that I was starting a long weekend Santa Fe, New Mexico, vacation until I was arriving into the Albuquerque airport.

A few minutes before the plane landed, I looked out the window and the awe-inspiring beauty of the New Mexico landscape offered a warm welcome. As I stepped out of the airport wearing my sunglasses, I breathed in the cold crisp air. For some reason, I felt something spiritual.

I rented a car and headed north to “The City Different.” There is something special about Santa Fe. Its ever-changing sky, mind-blowing mountain views, and rich culture make it a real treasure.

I started to explore the compact downtown, but the early-day travel whet my appetite. I ate a late lunch at the Coyote Café and Rooftop Cantina. I'm not much of a foodie, but I enjoyed its house made chips and fresh guacamole and red chile rubbed pot roast.

Southwestern dishes usually contain spices made from long green chiles, and their more mature counterpart, red chiles. This red and green, often called “Christmas mix,” gives food a spicy flavor and flare.

Next, I walked around the Santa Fe Plaza. At night, the plaza is lit up by colorful lights strung across trees and wrapped around poles. During the day, people stroll around or just sit on park benches and read or people watch. The Palace of the Governors is across the street and out front is where Native tribes sell jewelry, ceramic pots, kachina dolls, and paintings. Each piece of art is stamped with the artist's signature to ensure the art is authentic. There are also trendy restaurants and galleries close to the plaza.

Later that evening, I crashed the All Seasons Second Thursday Social Ride at the Rufina Taproom. It's a group of local bicycle riders who meet at the Railyard Water Tower and ride to a nearby bar. I didn't have a bike, so I took an Uber. I admit, I cheated. But the locals were friendly and forgiving.

On Friday, I took an incredible walking tour that detailed the famous writer Willa Cather's life in Santa Fe. Garrett Peck, the tour guide, was articulate, easy to understand, and displayed a masterful command of the facts. Then I went to the Kakawa Chocolate House. It's a specialty chocolate café that focuses on traditional Pre-Columbian, Mesoamerican, Mayan and Aztec chocolate elixirs. It also offers brownies with chile powder and spicy chocolate candy.

That evening I went to the Shed of Santa Fe. It's a very popular and reasonably priced authentic Southwestern restaurant. Because I was there during the winter season, which is less busy, I only had to wait an hour and a half for a table. While I waited, I went around the corner to the Low n Slow, an auto-themed lounge, where I could wet my whistle with custom drinks.

On Saturday, I went to the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, the New Mexico Museum of Art and the New Mexico History Museum. There are 12 museums plus the art-filled New Mexico State Capitol building. Too much to see in a long weekend trip. In the evening, I went to the original Meow Wolf. (It expanded into Denver and Las Vegas and maybe someday it will come to Fort Wayne.) It is filled with colorful art installations that include mind-bending and interactive exhibits. It's for all ages.

That night, it turned into a concert venue for adults. I watched the opening act Space Mob and the main act Fungineers. It's the only concert I have been to where some stranger distributed to everyone contact information in case “trip sitting” is needed. And in case you're wondering, New Mexico will allow the sale and use of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over starting Friday.

I stayed at the Inn & Spa at Loretto, a historic hotel with an entrance that is popular with photographers. I saved 20% by booking directly with this top end hotel as opposed to using travel discount websites. The Loretto has a nice lounge with a fireplace and at the end of a long day exploring the area, it is the perfect place to relax.