Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.

A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

White to move; level: extreme

Contributor: Theodore Brown (1868)

Answer: Qa5!!; If this puzzle didn't give you a headache, you either 1) gave up trying to solve it to avoid any headache (like most of us), or 2) you're a genius! Now, Qa5 seems like a very nonsensical move, but black has absolutely no way to defend the looming checkmate(s). If after Qa5 black plays BxQ, then the d4 square is available for white to play Nd4# checkmate. If NxQ, the d6 square is now available for white to play Nd6# checkmate. If RxQ, the c8 square is available for white to promote with c7=Q# checkmate. Black has no better tries because any other move will be met with Nd6 (or Nd4), delivering a double-check and checkmate from the white knight and queen! We heavily suggest you play this position on your own board!

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.