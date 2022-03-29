Millennials face the big 4-0

I laughed when I read a recent study about how Generation X women spend their time compared to millennial women. Not that I thought it was wrong, but that it was so spot on when it came to my daughter.

Gen X women, those born between 1965 and 1980, were more likely to do housework, care for children, read for pleasure and do lawn work, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' American Time Use Survey. Millennial women, born between 1981 and 1996, were more likely to exercise, spend time on computers, take care of their pets and sleep.

I read this to my daughter, who was born in 1996, after she had just returned home from running and was lying on her couch, scrolling through social media, while cuddling with her dogs.

But it's funny how a few years can make a difference.

It may surprise you to know that the oldest millennials turned 40 last year. And while they do fall into the age group, many of them don't see themselves as what has been viewed as that stereotypical millennial (my daughter included): Those digital babies who shop and work from the comfort of their own home and often expect instant gratification.

In fact, many of these earlier millennials like to call themselves “xennials.” Those who seem to be caught in between.

Jaime Majewski turned 40 July 19. She doesn't see herself as a millennial but believes she fits in more with Generation X.

After all the Fort Wayne resident grew up without computers, cellphones and remembers playing the online game Oregon Trail when she was able to access a computer. She knew her phone number and even her grandparents' number, having grown up without the convenience of phone contacts.

“I think we are very unique,” Majewski says of her fellow in-betweeners. “We got to see all of (technology) come about. We have that perspective to tell our kids.”

And as far as turning 40, Majewski embraces it.

“I love being 40,” the mother of two says. “I feel like I'm in the best place I've been in my life. I know who I am and what I want.”

Relabeled

Majewski isn't the only one embracing this part of her life. Many in this group have chucked the millennial title and instead giving themselves new labels.

Melissa McKenna, who moved to Fort Wayne from Cincinnati to be with family, has several labels for herself and millennial isn't one of them.

Her most recent title is CEO, as she is launching a nonprofit called You Picked the Wrong Chick, which helps women with cancer find resources for such things as laundry and house cleaning.

And while McKenna says her 20s and 30s were fun, now that she's turning 40 in August, she's finally found her passion.

“I'm finally at a point in my life that I'm doing something,” McKenna says. “That's a good feeling. This is the first time I've felt really accomplished.”

'It's wild'

Lee Hoffmeier grew up knowing that he was in the millennial demographic, but he goes back and forth about whether he feels like one. He generally thinks of millennials as dependent on technology, which is not him. He wasn't introduced to a computer until middle school and never had a computer at home until he was in high school.

“My kids know how to use iPads better than me,” Hoffmeier says.

Hoffmeier, who is a member of the Indiana Air National Guard and a father of an 8-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter, will turn 40 in September. Something he is still coming to grips with. “It's wild,” he says. “I can't believe I'm going to be 40 years old.”

Party time

Tiffany Grabner plans on having a big birthday party when she turns 40 in October. Grabner had a quarter-life crisis when she turned 25, but as she moves closer to an older version of herself, she's finding just how comfortable she really is at this stage of life. “It took a long time to get there,” Grabner says.

The Fort Wayne resident says she's trying different things and “truly living for myself.”

“I take better care of myself and feel better now at 39 than I ever did in my 20s,” Grabner says.

Not going back

Vasavi Reddy, a Fort Wayne family physician, has been impressed with all the change she has seen since she was younger and is optimistic for the progress society has made. Reddy points to the progress of rights for gay and transgender people now compared with the lack of cultural acceptance she experienced growing up. “(These are) things that we didn't even talk about,” in middle school, she says.

She also sees all the advancements in technology as a good thing, although she admits that technology has spread information in both positive and negative ways. “I think it's like one big leap forward, and one tiny leap backward,” she says.

For Reddy, the biggest challenge is how to control the amount of technology her children uses. But the one thing she doesn't do is give the speech about the lack of computers and how “things were so much simpler” then. “Are things supposed to be the way things always were?” Reddy says. “(Technology) may be replacing the things we have nostalgia about, but I don't like to go back and say these are how things were when I was growing up.”

'Still the same'

Kristy Beachy wasn't very happy about the idea of turning 40. She even Googled “how to handle turning 40.” The results?

Well, she just had to get through it, which is what she did. Beachy, a kindergarten teacher with three children, turned 40 on March 8 and celebrated by taking a girls trip to Florida and having a party thrown by her husband.

“When my birthday came, I felt a relief,” Beachy says by email. “I made it and it was over. I am 40 and life is still the same.”

Not sad about it

And then for some, like Dan Roy of Monroeville, turning 40, which he will do in May, is realizing you're entering into a different phase of life.

“My wife and I were talking about how it seems like it's kind of an age where you have to relinquish you're an adult,” Roy says. “You can't shop at the cool places. ... It's a whole new feeling. I've never been 40 before.”

The father of three daughters, including one who is going to high school next year, is not sad about it. In fact, Roy is quite jovial when he talks about this new part of his life.

And just like the others, Roy has never considered himself a millennial, which he says has such a negative connotation. But he does take the opportunity to let his daughters know that he didn't have a cellphone or cable. “We do that a lot, unfortunately,” Roy says. “We've become just like our parents.”

I had to smile when talking to Roy about hitting this new milestone, who added, “I don't think there's anything in my life I would change.”

And after talking to many of these older millennials, or xennials if you will, that has been the consensus, even if it meant growing up without computers or social media or cellphones. The lack of technology in some ways offered a different kind of comfort that the younger millennials will never know. Or, at least until they turn 40 and then they can tell the next generation all the things they didn't have.

