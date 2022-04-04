Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.

A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

White to move; level: easy

Answer: RxRa8; Black's rooks are overloaded and their back-rank are very weak. Notice how after white takes the rook that black cannot capture the queen because its rook is pinned to its own king! There is no saving grace for black. If it recaptures the rook on a8, then white will play Qb8+! offering the queen for a back-rank checkmate. Instead of recapturing the rook, black can also just move its rook away, say, rf8. White will then gladly play RxR anyways and happily buy up an exchange in preparation for the endgame!

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.