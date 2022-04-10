An Aha moment in media

After growing up in Fort Wayne and attending Indiana University, Laura Hilker had hopes of writing live-action television dramas.

She got her first job in Los Angeles in 2005 as a production assistant on the adult animated TV series “Family Guy” and “American Dad.” She eventually became a writer for the spinoff “The Cleveland Show.”

That was followed a few years later by being part of the team that developed Netflix's first adult-animated series “BoJack Horseman.”

In 2015, she moved back to the Midwest.

It was then that Hilker discovered the gap between living in the Midwest and Hollywood for creators like herself.

“While I was back in the Midwest, I discovered a disturbing lack of opportunity for folks like me, even as I tried to put my skills to use in different industries in order to pay the bills,” Hilker said. “Ultimately, I determined that I needed to move back to L.A. to continue my career in TV development.”

It was during this transition that Hilker met Matt McClure and together they created Aha Media, a local digital production company that connects creators to opportunities, changing the thought that mainstream content can only come from Hollywood hubs.

“I have always wanted to see a strong film, TV and arts community in Fort Wayne. Not only for myself so I could potentially be closer to my family, but for other folks like me who don't necessarily want to move to L.A. or New York to have their desired career and support their livelihoods from wherever they call home,” said Hilker, 40.

McClure and Hilker's partnership has paved the way for their dreams to flourish.

“When we first formed Aha Media, our focus was to be the type of creative company we wish would have existed here, in the Midwest, when we were first starting out as aspiring artists and creative professionals,” said McClure, 39.

Aha Media opened its virtual doors in January. It touts itself as an independent production company that produces digital media art, including work in animation, illustration, film and TV.

McClure, the former executive director of Artlink, leads the operations in Fort Wayne, and Hilker handles things in L.A.

The two are on a mission to give digital content creators direct access to resources, connections and opportunities in media metropolises including Los Angeles and New York that are not readily accessible to creators outside of those areas.

“We believe great ideas come from anywhere, from anyone, and we are especially interested in ideas from creators with a unique perspective from underserved communities, meaning communities that are often overlooked by the entertainment industry,” Hilker said.

Artlink connection

Aha Media originated from Artlink's 212 Creative Network. The program began in 2018 and existed as a mentorship program for creators working in digital arts.

“Our goal at the time was to bridge the opportunity gap between creators who were unable to truly access their industry and the industry itself,” McClure said.

To meet the demand that quickly outgrew their expectations and capacity at the 212 Creative Network, McClure and Hilker pivoted away from the mentorship program after two years to re-form as an independent production company, launching Aha Media.

Since the network they've created is primarily virtual, it allows them the flexibility to partner with creators everywhere.

“We work with creators from all over the world, in all demographics and age ranges,” Hilker said. “We do work with creators from Fort Wayne, which is especially rewarding given that it's our home base community.”

Most notably, Aha Media focuses on developing projects with women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and creators in overlooked geographical areas such as the Midwest.

“Every creative we talk to has an origin story, and oftentimes those stories start from a place of struggle to get to that first professional opportunity. Hearing those stories inspires us to figure out how to help folks overcome those challenges as best we can,” Hilker said.

After graduating from Grace College in 2005, McClure came up with nothing in the Midwest during his search to find a job in publishing, animation, or television.

“I reached out to some screenwriters I was connected to at the time about finding a writers group in the region and was quite literally laughed at,” he said.

Getting into the industry wasn't easy for him. He began by creating comics and small press publishing. He later began a publishing company focused on new and emerging creators in comics.

“Eventually I relocated back to Fort Wayne to expand my advocacy and inclusion focus at Artlink, and the rest is history,” McClure said.

Core team of 8

Aha Media has eight core team members. At any given point, they could be working with any number of creators on various projects. It could be 16, or it could be 60.

“The demographics of the creators we work with are constantly changing in the best way. One day we might be working with creators from Indiana, Ohio or Michigan; the next we're talking with creators in Massachusetts, Canada, Mexico or Illinois,” McClure said. “Laura and I constantly joke that no single day is ever the same. Some days we are heavily in the development side of things, working with creators on their projects, reviewing scripts, art, etc.

“Some days we are focused more on the production side of things, reviewing storyboards, animation, music, etc. Others are focused on expanding our network's footprint, deal flow, etc. No matter what we are working on, it's all first and foremost in the service of our mission.”

Creators working with Aha Media overcome their physical distance traditional entertainment hot spots by online networking.

“This largely virtual approach allows our team to work on a more national, if not global scale, without the heavy overhead associated with a traditional office structure. When team members and creators gather in the office, there's a real community feel to it rather than an obligation,” McClure said.

Aha Media has plans to start a virtual internship program for high schoolers this spring, giving them behind-the-scenes access to animated production.

“We are excited to continue to produce more animated film and television projects and bring even more legitimate professional opportunities to the creative talent in the Midwest,” McClure said. “If we can keep that growth in Fort Wayne, all the better.”