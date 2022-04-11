'Bridgerton' books booming

NEW YORK – Shonda Rhimes was on vacation when she stumbled upon the first book in the Regency-era “Bridgerton” book series, “The Duke & I,” by Julia Quinn and quickly was all in.

“I immediately went out and bought all the rest of her books,” said Rhimes in a recent interview. “Her way with words is delightful. I thought, 'These are characters I'd want to know.' They had a universal feeling to them and I thought they'd make amazing television.”

Rhimes passed the books on to Chris Van Dusen, who was equally besotted.

“I took them home and fell in love with them from the very first moment I read them,” he said. Van Dusen went on to create, executive produce and serve as showrunner of the series for Netflix.

“Bridgerton” was the first of Rhimes' series to debut on Netflix under her deal with the streamer and chief content officer Ted Sarandos, and it set a high bar. Debuting on Christmas Day 2020, the show, starring Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in season 1, was a hit.

“I got an email from Ted Sarandos saying 'Great job,' which I thought meant great job. And then maybe a week or so in, we started to get the numbers and I really understood what great job meant,” Rhimes said. “I was just excited to have a show at Netflix.”

For Quinn, life was pretty good before Rhimes and Van Dusen came calling in 2017, but it's only improved since. She was making a “nice living” as a historical romance writer with a following. The show, she says, changed everything to “bonkers.”

“I can't think of a better word. I was going with surreal for a while, but now we've gone from surreal to just bonkers. Every day it seems something new and amazing happens in the 'Bridgerton' world.”

Quinn also serves as a consultant on the series and jokes it's the “easiest” job ever. “I do see the scripts and I'm all, 'This is great! Nothin' to say!' ”

Season 2 of “Bridgerton,” adapted from book two, “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” is now playing on Netflix. The new episodes follow Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey,) the family's oldest child, who enters into the social season intent on finding a bride. Page, whose career has blown up thanks to the series, did not return for season 2. Dynevor does appear in a supporting role.