Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.

A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

White to move; level: intermediate

Contributor: Pedro Damiano (1512)

Answer: Rh8+!; In chess, there are many patterns one should know that capture the core essence of what checkmating is. This is one of them: Damiano's mate. If it is your first time seeing this pattern, it might come with shock/confusion, but the continuation is indisputable. White sacrifices a rook on h8 with check to force black to capture as there are no escape squares for the black king to run. After black captures the rook, white delivers a second check with Rh1+. Black king goes back to g8 only to be hit with another rook sacrifice with Rh8+. So it goes, black must capture once more. White can now play Qh1+, forcing black back to g8 before delivering the final blow, Qh7#. The idea to sacrifice both rooks was to allow the white queen to dominate the h-file. This is a perfect example of material being of minimal importance if squares are controlled in such a crippling fashion.

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.