Woman's death saves lives

As parents, we make so many decisions when it comes to our children.

We always hope that we make the right ones, and not all of them will be easy. In fact, some of them are just heartbreaking.

Minerva Coker was faced with a decision last year that no parent would ever want to make. She had to decide whether to remove her daughter Ayania from mechanical support after doctors declared her brain dead.

Coker then made the decision to try to save others, even though her own daughter could not be saved, by donating Ayania's organs.

The 20-year-old had been shot and killed just three months before her 21st birthday in December.

Coker knows that turning 21 is a big deal for a young person. “It's the first milestone of being an adult,” she says.

It was a milestone Ayania had hoped to reach, Coker says, often telling her mom that she couldn't wait for her 21st birthday.

So on April 1, when Ayania would have turned 21, her mother celebrated her memory with a balloon and dove release with family and friends.

Her daughter also is being celebrated as an organ donor – something her mother never would have thought about if it wasn't for that tragic night.

Because of Coker's decision to donate, Ayania's liver was transplanted to save the life of a 22-year-old woman and her lungs saved a 64-year-old woman.

Coker hopes to one day meet the two women who now carry a piece of her daughter, who she described as full of life.

“She was fun, loving; she was really good at braiding hair and doing cosmetology. That was her thing,” Coker says.

Coker says that many young women in Fort Wayne had their hair done by Ayania, especially for prom and special events.

The New Haven High School graduate was making plans to move out of her mother's home and get an apartment with her boyfriend, Coker says.

Her boyfriend was a passenger in the vehicle Ayania was driving the night she was shot. It was a night that Coker can still describe in detail.

Coker was downtown at Trinity English Lutheran Church for a Christmas program involving her nieces.

“It was a Sunday,” she says. “The weather was kind of rainy and wet.

“The whole time I was in church doing the program ... all along she was being gunned down, but I didn't know,” she says.

Coker found out about the shooting after receiving a text while at a restaurant. She was told there had been a shooting on Euclid Avenue and then when she saw the photos of the scene, she realized the car looked like her daughter's. Coker called her son and asked him if the car looked like Ayania's. When he agreed it did, “Immediately my heart just sank,” she says.

Coker went to Lutheran Hospital, where Ayania had been taken after the shooting. She was initially hesitant when asked if she would donate Ayania's organs. Her oldest daughter knew a friend who needed organs, so Coker made the decision to donate Ayania's.

“There was nothing we could do for Ayania at that time,” Coker says. “It just made sense to me.”

Coker says Ayania's honor walk, a ceremonial event the hospital does for patients prior to organ donation, went viral.

Since April is National Donate Life Month, Coker wants to recommend other people make the decision of organ donation.

She hopes by sharing her family's tragedy, others can be saved.

“We were just the average family (that) happened to be in the situation,” Coker says. “(Donating Ayania's organs) was the best decision ever. I feel very honored by my decision.”

