Teens earn statewide poetry recognition

Arnav Gupta never thought a class assignment would make him a state champion.

As class assignments go, the Canterbury High School sophomore was tasked with writing a poem based on the coldest day in January. Gupta says he went on a nature walk and had to list the things that he saw, felt or heard.

When he turned it in to his English teacher, she suggested he enter it into the Poetry Ourselves Indiana, a statewide original poetry competition for high school students.

The poem, aptly named, “Coldest Day In January; My Assignment Is To Write A Poem,” ended up winning the written category of the contest. Stella Grable of Homestead High School won second place. Gupta says he received $75 for the poem.

“(I was) surprised that I won,” Gupta says. “It wasn't that I doubted myself; it was like I could actually write poetry like this.”

Gupta, who plays basketball and is on the speech and debate team, says he doesn't write poetry and this was the first poetry contest he entered.

For Lila Ward, this is the third year she has competed in the Poetry Out Loud competition. But this year the Columbia City High School senior became the state champion and will compete in the national semifinals on May 1.

Ward, who is part of the Eagle Tech Academy at Columbia City High School, received $200 for winning and her school will receive $500 to purchase poetry books.

Poetry Out Loud is a national dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. Students are given a choice of poems to memorize and recite.

Ward selected the poem, “The Coming Woman” by Mary Weston Fordham, for her recitation. She described it as a funny, satire piece about how women were treated in the 1800s. But the author flips the stereotypical idea of a man as the breadwinner and the woman staying home to care for the children and do the chores.

“I think it was interesting because I had this idea that 'Huh, this is how women were treated.' She was making him feel like he was second. It was interesting to dig through,” Ward says.

Part of that was looking at the writer's life, a free woman of color who ran her own school during the Civil War. Knowing the history helped Ward prepare for her poem recitation, which basically is a one-woman theatrical show, she says.

Ward had to record herself and submit the poem. But after being in the competition since the ninth grade, she has gotten used to memorizing.

For nationals, she has three poems picked out. “Invisible Children” and “We Lived Happily During the War.”

Ward participates in theater at her school and she owns her own company, Joy Cakes, for which she decorates cakes for birthdays, anniversaries and weddings.

Ward has been baking cakes for 4-H since the third grade and started her business her freshman year. She usually makes about one or two cakes a week.

The 18-year-old is still deciding what she wants to study after high school, but is leaning toward chemical engineering as she wants to be in a lab making medicines.

As for poetry, Ward says she might experiment with writing her own, but for the most part, “Poetry is something I do because I love it.

“That's me blowing off stress.”

trich@jg.net