Sunday, April 17, 2022 1:00 am
Around the Fort: Selfie spots worth a shot
TERRI RICHARDSON | The Journal Gazette
In this era of “you haven't really been some place unless you take a selfie” there, we went looking for some great places for you to plan your next Instagram-worthy moment. Whether you opt for nature, someone else's art or a studio to manufacture your own, we've got you covered. All you have to do is make your best fish lips and strike a pose.
Be part of the art
Downtown art murals
There has been an explosion of public art in downtown Fort Wayne and surrounding neighborhoods in the last few years. That's good news for selfie lovers as each piece of art offers an opportunity to be a part of the creativity. Art This Way has worked with artists to develop murals on the side of buildings and in alleyways downtown, which makes for a perfect way to spend some time walking around to look at them.
In addition, Visit Fort Wayne offers the Fort Wayne Public Art Trail, a free digital pass that you can sign up for and access on your phone. It has a map and information about more than 150 murals and sculptures in Fort Wayne. Also, when you visit each location, you can check-in on your phone and receive public art-related prizes from Visit Fort Wayne.
Where: Various locations
Information: VisitFortWayne.com/PublicArtTrail or for a printable map of public art go to www.visitfortwayne.com/plan/maps/; also, artthiswayfw.com
Cost: Free
Visit the selfie museum
The Pix Hause
This place touts itself as Indiana's first selfie museum. It's where you can be part of the art. Featuring different art scenes, which include those from local artists Jeff Pilkinton and Theoplis Smith, as well as other props such as a claw-foot bathtub you can climb in and a ball pit, you and your friends can create memorable photos or videos. It was opened by Jennifer Rao in 2020 and she has tried to provide interesting photo ideas, including making a person look they are floating off a bed in one scene. Don't have a selfie-stick? That's OK, you can borrow one of theirs.
Where: 4530 Parnell Ave.
Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $20 for one hour for ages 15 and older, $15 for one hour for ages 3 to 14
Information: thepixhaus.com or 209-5924
Capture spring beauty
Tulips at Foster Park
Each spring Foster Park comes alive with beautiful, colorful tulips. There are hundreds of them, so why let all that hard work of city gardeners go to waste? Join the many visitors who come to the park to get a photo with the flowers whose once-a-year appearance is a stunner.
Where: 3900 Old Mill Road
Cost: Free
Make it TikTok worthy
NoFltr Selfie Studio
TikTok users will dig this studio, which offers opportunities for a professional look through different scenes and props. It offers more than 10 photography sets and ring lights for lighting. The studio even has changing and fitting rooms for a wardrobe switch. The only limitation is your imagination.
Where: Jefferson Pointe, 4150 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Hours: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $25 for one hour for ages 13 and older, $20 for one hour for ages 4 to 12, $10 for non-participant or photographers
Information: nofltrstudio.com/
Stop and smile for the roses
Roses at Lakeside Park
Lakeside was named a National Rose Garden in 1928 and it definitely is a picture perfect spot. The park holds more than 2,000 rose plants of at least 150 varieties. That beauty only adds to the sunken gardens, which will make you feel like you are in a Greek or Roman painting.
Where: 1401 Lake Ave.
Cost: Free
Around the Fort is a once-a-month feature that highlights places to go and things to do in and around the Fort Wayne area. Got an idea to be featured? Send it to Terri Richardson at trich@jg.net.
