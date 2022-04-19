Growing, feeding community

The first Saturday of Kenady and Cayley Hall's spring break is cold, wet and muddy, but the sisters are still finding ways to have fun with friends by planting in their grandparents' backyard garden.

And although others of their age may be spending a week some place sunnier that requires about two layers less of clothing, the girls have embraced the garden's purpose, along with it being a bit of a family tradition.

Grandpa and Grandma are Michael and Georgia Floyd, founders of Windsong Pictures, a nonprofit educational motion picture company. The idea started almost 50 years ago when they met in a Christian marriage class at Saint Francis College, where ironically, they usually disagreed. They've mostly agreed on everything since while living in Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arkansas and again in Fort Wayne since 1982 while Michael Floyd was a teacher at Elmhurst and South Side high schools.

Their three daughters were always involved with Windsong, and now their three granddaughters – including oldest sister Charis, 17 – play key roles in the organization, along with their cousins.

Gardening as part of community service has always been a large part of the Windsong's purpose. Participants in Windsong have been gardening at the Floyds' northeast Fort Wayne home for more than 33 years. There's about 15 raised beds that grow potatoes, onions, snow peas, carrots, radishes, lettuce, onions, broccoli, celery, green beans, tomatoes, kale, zucchini and squashes. When harvested, the produce is shared with those in need at Miss Virginia's Food Pantry and St. Mary's Soup Kitchen.

“It's a lot how I was raised, to want to help people,” Kenady Hall said. “It just feels natural to us and it always has. Growing up watching my parents and grandparents always helping people, it was like yeah, I'm going to do that too because it just feels right.”

Hall, 15, also received this year the 2022 Sodexo Staff Hunger Foundation Youth Grant of $500 to help with the gardening costs.

“It's a great feeling of accomplishment, but also just being able to help people,” she said. “We grew up wanting to help people, doing as much as we can in our community and the world in general for those in need. It's not only a great thing to be doing, but a great family bonding experience.”

Traditionally, the gardening volunteers are Windsong Pictures participants, who include middle school and high school students. There are also opportunities for students looking for community services projects.

“We do move things around and add amenities to the soil every year,” Michael Floyd said. “We'll rotate where we are planting and then do companion planting as well. We have a lot of people who are in need of food.”

More planting will be completed the first three Saturdays in May.

Between planting, watering, pulling weeds and harvesting, there are movies to be made, all of which are family-friendly. Students are featured in every aspect in front of and behind the camera and the films are usually based on progressive topics such as environmental issues, serving mankind, history, inspiration and nature. Many students over the years have found their professional path while learning at Windsong.

This year's upcoming film topics include a production that studies hunger and another about waterfalls. There are details about the more than 350 past films at www.windsongpictures.com

“Whatever we do, we have fun,” Michael Floyd said. “There should be a little bit more fun in life sometimes.”

Another project this year is raising donations to support the needs of Ukrainian refugee children. Georgia has donated all her jewelry, and the granddaughters are creating crafts to offer donors. The Windsong crafts booth will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. May 1 at the inaugural Miss Virginia Day at the downtown Allen County Public Library.

“Faith is definitely a part of all of this,” Kenady said. “We draw from that in that we're always wanting to 'Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,' That is always very prominent in everything we do. We all have the power to make a positive impact on our community and the world around us in everything we do. We've always been encouraged to realize no matter how small or insignificant whatever you are doing may seem, it really is making an impact.”