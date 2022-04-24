Communing over crystals: Interest in metaphysics grows locally

Rodney Bice, co-owner of 2 Crazy Crystal Guys on South Wayne Avenue, first asks customers to rub their hands together and cleanse them of any energies before choosing their first crystal.

Then he waits. Bice says the energy radiating from the crystal can travel through the hands and arms, causing a tingling sensation.

“I can honestly say that one of the greatest benefits of having a shop is seeing that person who has never bought a crystal before, knows very little about them, but wants to know something about them, have a (crystal) that catches their eye,” Bice says. “You don't always pick the crystal; the crystal picks you sometimes.”

So many facets of the metaphysical world are about the feeling of “something.” A feeling so fleeting that mediation is centered on sitting quietly, breathing slowly to catch it.

For the first time in history, social media has made metaphysics more accessible than ever before, and young people are showing a greater interest in understanding that otherworldly “something.” Millions of viewers gather on TikTok and Instagram to follow hashtags on tarot readings, crystal healing and astrological birth charts.

“It's funny because Fort Wayne is the 'City of Churches,' which is great. Everyone has their own beliefs,” says Travis Tribolt-Ward, co-owner of the metaphysical supply store, Fae's Cabinet.

Tribolt-Ward and his husband, Byron, opened their first location on Coliseum Boulevard in 2017 and have quickly grown into a 5,500-square-foot location on Crescent Avenue, which opened last year. The store currently hosts tarot readings twice a month on the second and third Saturdays.

“I think young people are leaning more toward spirituality than they are religion. They're finding what they need in themselves without going to an establishment,” Tribolt-Ward says. “There's nothing wrong if your faith is in going to church, or if your faith is in meditating and things like that. I think the biggest thing about humanity is that we just need to believe in something. It can be anything you feel grounded to.”

Neelam Soni, a local psychic and Reiki energy healer with more than 15 years of experience, says her current demographic of clients ranges in age from early 20s to 50s, predominately female.

She believes social media has greatly affected the need for connection, and she switched exclusively to online readings at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She currently does readings for querents across the U.S. and Europe.

“Some people need support. They need that shoulder, they need that ear, which can really listen to them and come up with solutions,” Soni says. “God chooses some people to be a messenger. That's how I see astrology, psychic readings, and tarot card readings.”

A new generation

In a tarot card deck, the Hierophant card depicts a judge-like character sitting on a throne. When it appears upside down, or in reverse, it's conventionally turned on its head.

Bice says that since he and his son, Ryan, opened 2 Crazy Crystal Guys in December, he's had more young people coming in after school or with their parents.

“There are kids who come in here who are 6, 7, 8 years old that know exactly which crystal they are looking for. They can tell us what it does, and how it helps them,” Bice says.

He says this wave of young enthusiasts aligns with the New Age concept of Indigo Children. The generation was defined in the 1970s by parapsychologist Nancy Anne Tappe, who first identified children born with an aura of an indigo color never seen before. She believed it marked a new era of consciousness for the world.

Her original work was the basis for the 1999 book, “The Indigo Children: The New Kids Have Arrived” by Lee Carroll and Jan Tober. Indigo children are considered creative, intuitive and born to challenge conventionality.

“There was a movement before COVID-19, but I do think the uncertainty in the world has impacted people looking for things to help them get through this, whether it's a physical thing or an emotional thing,” Bice says.

Tribolt-Ward says the biggest boom for his business came during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People weren't allowed to go out, and they had to look inside,” Tribolt-Ward says. “They had to do things that made them feel safe. If you're lighting a candle because you think it's going to protect somebody else, what's the harm in that?”

Illusion, deception

The Moon Card can represent what lies underneath the surface.

Bice, who is also a trained medium, says he has seen and felt spirits since he was a child.

“A lot of kids see things that adults can see. Mine continued into my teenage years and my young adult years,” Bice says. “I was experiencing all these things and not really understanding why I was experiencing them. That led me to start finding ways to learn more about it.”

One of the most common stereotypes of psychic or medium practices is that it's a satanic practice or deals in evil spirits. Bice says the intention of readings is quite opposite.

Bice says he follows a Mediumship code of ethics, which outlines that a medium should not be considered a licensed therapist or doctor. The code firmly states that mediums promise to work for the highest good in their readings.

“At the end of the day, the focus of the metaphysical world is to provide the greatest good for all,” Bice says.

Born in India, Soni says both her grandfather and father were able to communicate with the spiritual world and provided readings as a free service of comfort. Even with her family's legacy, Soni says she invested in formal training for psychic readings.

“Astrology is intuitive, but there are certain things you need to learn. It's a science-based study. I'm totally against (evil practices), but you'll see in movies, people performing black magic, and there's this misconception that it's all the same. It is not,” Soni says. “A real psychic, a real healer, is actually helping society.”

With spirituality coming into the mainstream for young people, Tribolt-Ward says independent research is crucial. Both he and Bice warn against buying crystals that are not ethically mined. Soni says that in a genuine reading, a client should feel comfortable asking direct questions to a psychic or medium without disclosing background information first.

“People are trying to jump on the trend, and I see so many new metaphysical shops opening up, which is cool, as long as they are open for the right reasons,” Tribolt-Ward says. “The biggest thing is research. If you're going into a shop you're not familiar with or never shopped before, ask questions.”

Tribolt-Ward believes there's no right or wrong way to practice a belief as long as it's done with pure intentions and does not harm others.

He also pushes back on the idea that crystals and readings will solve external problems. He says he has had customers looking for a solution for wealth or love without taking an assessment of what they lack first.

“It's all intention-based. If anyone takes anything from the metaphysical world, it should be the purity of intention,” Tibolt-Ward says.

“You have to manifest your own destiny. You're not going to get it sitting at home holding a rock. It's not going to happen. It may help you – it's going to help put your purpose into something, but that doesn't mean it's going to happen unless you do something about it.”