Monday, April 25, 2022 1:00 am
Weekly Chess Puzzle
Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
White to move; level: medium
Contributor: James A. Mills vs Vaughn Wampole
Answer: f6; f6 by white solidifies its position while confining black to its. What follows is a boa-constricting style finish. Rb5+ by black, sure, why not. White creeps closer with Kh6, depleting black's king of oxygen. The most logical option for black now is to sacrifice the rook with rh5+, hoping to find a stalemate. White accepts the rook sacrifice with KxR because victory is in its clutches regardless. Kg8 by black is the only move. Now, white can simply finish the game with re8#. The white king marches forward, Kh6, plodding onto f8. Black meets its fate in deliverance of Re8#.
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.
