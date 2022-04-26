Theater students' time to sign

Dorian Underwood may not play basketball, but she's landed a slam dunk at her signing day next week.

She's among six musical theater students who will sign letters of college commitment during a ceremony, similar to those of student athletes.

The idea of a signing day for celebrating talent beyond athletics is brilliant. I hope it catches on.

It's well-known how rigorous and competitive it is for student-athletes to secure an athletic scholarship or acceptance onto a big-name college team. However, what's not known is how theater students face the same rigorous and competitive process of securing a spot into a university theater program. Unlike student-athletes, who begin playing sports and receive coaching when they are younger, many theater students aren't exposed to acting until they get into high school.

“That's when they generally find a love for it and realize, 'I can do this as a career.' But unfortunately they run out of time to prepare,” says Andy Planck, founder and artistic director of Three Rivers Music Theatre.

It was his idea for the signing day. It also was his idea to start TRMT, which includes a pre-professional musical program designed for students interested in a professional theater track in college.

Underwood and her fellow students are part of the program that started five years ago and so far has seen a 100% placement rate, Planck says.

Planck, who graduated from Northrop High School, says he wishes he had such a program when he was considering theater as a career. “I was clueless,” he says. “I didn't know how to navigate all that.”

“All that” is what it takes to be accepted into a top-tier university's BFA program.

Just to be invited to a live audition, students have to pass a pre-screening, which includes a long list of required materials such as singing songs, prepared monologues, dancing and additional video prompts.

If they pass the pre-screening, which many do not, they will present similar requirements during a live audition. That could be followed by additional call-backs and interviews.

Top-tier university programs may see more than 2,000 applicants and many programs only select between 16 to 25 students to join their bachelor of fine arts programs, Planck says.

Planck points out that many of these theater programs have a lower acceptance rate than Harvard.

The TRMT students took part in the National Unified Auditions in Chicago in February. The auditions allow the students to audition for most of the top-tier programs in a centralized location over four days.

For Underwood, the experience was bittersweet.

While she will go into the May 3 event celebrating the fact that she was accepted into Ball State University's acting BFA program, the auditions didn't go the way she had hoped.

Underwood lost her voice the week before auditions. Underwood kept hoping that she would feel better to audition, but unfortunately, she had to bow out of most of them. But as they say, the show must go on, so she managed to feel good enough to do one – her Ball State audition.

The 17-year-old DeKalb High School senior has always been in musical theater, so when she couldn't use her voice, “It really forced me to rely on the other two disciplines.”

It paid off, as it was the following week when she was notified that she was accepted into Ball State and received the Whitinger Scholarship, the college's most prestigious scholarship. Underwood is only one of eight people to receive the award, which includes full tuition and room and board.

Since her family moved around a lot when she was younger, theater has been the one constant thing, Underwood says.

She is currently rehearsing for her high school's performance of “Big Fish,” which opens Friday.

Another TRMT student, Sophia Bell, is also in the performance. Bell is valedictorian this year at DeKalb High School and will be launching her theater career in New York University's drama program.

The fact that she is so academically successful has caused some people to scratch their heads about her decision to go into acting instead of seeking a more stable and well-paying career. Her goal is to be a sign language interpreter for Broadway.

“It's hard to go into the arts when people know your academic ability,” Bell says. “I love learning things, but nothing clicked academically.”

Bell found her love of acting early when she became involved in Fort Wayne Youtheatre. She stayed with the program until high school, doing about three to four shows a year. But once she was in high school, she realized she didn't really have a resource to help her meet her theater dream.

“The hard thing about the arts is that you don't really have anyone to help you,” Bell says. It's why she is thankful she found the TRMT program.

Planck hopes to increase the number of students in the program and hopes the community will celebrate their achievements in the arts and academics as “enthusiastically as our student athletes.”

After all, you just never know.

Like the so many talented athletes that have come from northeast Indiana, so too, has the area seen a number of acting and theater stars over the years. The next batch just may be those at signing day, which come to think of it, may be a good time to get an autograph since they will have a pen in hand.

