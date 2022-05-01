Podcast listeners connect with others

Jane Nice was a teenager when convicted serial killer Ted Bundy was murdering young women.

Nice also remembers “Helter Skelter,” the book that was later turned into a TV mini series in 1976 about the Manson family responsible for the Tate-LaBianca mass murders that was orchestrated by the family leader, Charles Manson. She was in the first grade when the story came across her radar.

And while she read about the cases, that wasn't what really started her on the path of being interested in true crime.

It was a plane crash in central Indiana that killed a family, including a little girl, that piqued her curiosity about police cases.

Her interest in such cases, most that involve the worst of human nature, has led her to become a big fan of true crime podcasts, as well as bonding with other true crime fans on Facebook and where she lives in Paulding, Ohio.

Nice was even listening to a true crime podcast while addressing her son's wedding invitations last month.

“I am interested in all spectrums of human thought processes, motives, choices and their experiences,” Nice says. “I'm fascinated by it all. It's the good, bad and the ugly. That's what really interests me.”

It's why she started working on her own true crime book about the 1894 murders of an 8-year-old brother and 5-year-old sister in Paulding. Nice came across the case while researching something else at her local library.

She believes that every experience in her life has led her to her interest in true crime.

“I think that every person walks a fine line every day making choices between being a good person and a bad person,” Nice says.

Crime Stoppers

Ken Fries knows all about the good and bad in people. He's spent 34 years in law enforcement and understands what it takes to solve such cases.

A big part is help from the citizens, whether they are true crime fans or not.

Fries, executive director of Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers, a privately funded operation, collects tips anonymously from people regarding crimes that have been committed.

Last year, Crime Stoppers received 1,826 tips, which was an increase of about 300 from the previous year. And while not all of those resulted in solving a case, Fries is glad that local citizens are doing their part to help “make our place a safe place to be.”

Fries, a former Allen County Sheriff, says that citizens are the eyes and ears for police agencies.

He says he still receives tips about the April Tinsely murder, although the case was solved in 2018. The 8-year-old Fort Wayne girl disappeared from her neighborhood in 1988 and was sexually assaulted and strangled. Her case went unsolved for 30 years.

On the morning Fries spoke for this story, he had received a call from Washington, D.C., offering a tip regarding the 2017 murders of Delphi teens Abigail Williams and Liberty German. And although Delphi is two hours from Fort Wayne, Fries took the information and passed it along to the Indiana State Police.

“I take all those tips whether I think they are good or not,” Fries says. “I'm glad they find us.”

Facebook groups

Stacey Davis describes herself as a true crime fan, listening to a lot of true crime podcasts. However, for Davis, co-founder of JAVA, she listens to them primarily to get ideas on how to help families further their cases.

#JAVA, or Justice Accountability & Victims Advocacy, was created in 2018 to support its Facebook members and hold the criminal justice system accountable. The nonprofit now has more than 4,000 members.

Davis helped found the organization after her own son, Codi McCann, was shot dead in a car when he was 22 in December 2016. And although Davis saw an arrest and conviction in her son's death, for many, their loved ones' cases are still unsolved.

There are about 50 unsolved cases within the JAVA family, Davis says.

The JAVA team uses social media and word on the street to pass information along to police. Oftentimes, Davis says, JAVA knows who the victim and suspect are before the police release the information.

But the information doesn't always lead to an arrest and conviction. So Davis and other team members work to offer families advice and support, including going to court with them, and link families with resources.

“This has become my mission,” Davis says, “the purpose of my pain.”

Good vs. Evil

Nice says people often talk to her about unsolved cases, including the 1960 kidnapping and murder of Nancy Eagleson in Paulding.

Eagleson's death, which has never been solved, has been the subject of many national true crime podcasts, websites and TV programs over the years.

“People want to talk to me about that murder all the time,” Nice says. “(I) don't have a way to solve this. I would love for that murder to be solved as well.”

She says people are usually not aware of her current project. But she says, “If this crime happened today, it would be national news.”

It's quite the opposite of her other book, “Married to Millie: The Humble Life of Herb Monroe,” which tells the life story of Herb, who lived to be 98 years old and lost his wife Millie to Alzheimer's.

Nice points out that she has gone from writing a “feel-good Christian, inspirational biography” to “writing about this horrible crime.”

The murders of Ashby and Elsie Good happened 3 miles north of Paulding. Nice can see the area where the children were killed from her home. An Indiana man, Charles Hart, was convicted and executed for the crime.

But Nice, who is a former high school English teacher, knew there was more to the story and began to dive into the case. Her research started in the early '90s, and now, she has 10 binders of information.

Nice says parts of the story are similar to the Delphi teen murders, which she has been following. “It's very similar,” she says, “Very eerie to me.”

Like many people interested in true crimes, Nice is a fan of history and how arrests and convictions happen.

The fact that this case happened before fingerprints and DNA is what interests Nice the most, especially when it comes to how it was decided that Charles Hart was guilty.

Her research has even taken her to Decatur, where the Hart family was from, in order to get information for her book.

“Crimes of passion are interesting to me,” Nice says, “That goes to self-control and what their walk in the world is.”

It's why she watches “20/20” or “Dateline” on Friday nights.

“It's fascinating,” Nice says, “to watch other people dance that line between good and evil.” .

