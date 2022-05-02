Weekly Chess Puzzles

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.

A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

White to move; level: easy

Contributor: IM Jeremy Silman

Hint: X-ray

Answer: QxR+!; Here is a fine x-ray tactic that was depicted in one of Jeremy Silmans' wonderful manuals, “The Complete Book of Chess Strategy.” It looks as if black has everything defended properly and their wee little a-pawn will stroll happily onto promotion! But you wouldn't be solving this puzzle if that were the case. The fact of the matter is black has a very weak back rank, and if you were to x-ray black's position, you can take advantage of the pieces that seem to be adequately defended. QxR+, Boom! “What happened?” black might ask, but there's no time for questions. Black must recapture since they are in check and have nowhere to hide. If RxQ by black, then RxR+ Boom! by white -- forcing a back-rank checkmate. If QxQ instead, it doesn't matter, because RxR Boom! threatening to win the queen and/or checkmate. As FM James Canty would say, “start a new game.”

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.