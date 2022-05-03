Barber offers VIP treatment

The Kingdom Crowns bus pulls into the parking lot right on time.

After the door opens, Elgien Richardson yells, “How you doing?” with enthusiasm and a big smile.

The bus is Richardson's office and business – a unique way for him to sell his services as a barber.

“I wanted to do something that nobody was doing,” Richardson said. “I never really desired the barbershop atmosphere with a bunch of people around. I like the more personal touch. I just personally prefer it because I don't like to sit still and be in the same spot and see the same scenery every day. It's a lot of drive time, but it makes my day go so fast.”

Three years ago, Richardson quit his job as a welder to start a career as a mobile barber. At first, he'd drive his car to the houses of clients who were homebound to offer his services.

“I just know there is a market for people who have anxiety or who can't get out and about to their regular salon or barbershop,” Richardson said. “Then there are those who are just too busy, so why not help them out by going to them? Your groceries and everything else come to your front door, why not your grooming service?”

A licensed cosmetologist, Richardson started by serving those on house arrest and then began working at group homes. Now he's got a client list of more than 100 which grows with two or three first-time customers every week.

Last year, after searching for a while, he bought a 2001 E450 Super Duty Shuttle Bus. He fixed it up, outside with a purple wrap proclaiming his business Kingdom Crowns, and inside building a one-chair barbershop. It's clean, well-lit and comfortable, which allows him to do whatever he could in a normal shop. There's a towel warmer, sink, TV and a big chair to sit back in while he works. There's also a wheelchair lift.

Richardson came up with the name because he said he's a firm believer in Jesus Christ, and “Crowns” is about kings and queens which led to the slogan, “Your royalty demands VIP service.”

“Somebody should have thought of that a long time ago,” customer James White said. “It's so simple, and he is an excellent barber. He came to my house and cut my hair, and I started telling everybody in the neighborhood. When he got that vehicle, it was like slap me, what a novel idea.”

White, a 74-year-old retired mental health and law enforcement official, said he likes the privacy and Richardson's efficiency compared to waiting in a shop for an open chair.

Adrian Petrucci was on house arrest when he found Richardson's business card and liked his haircuts so much that he continues to use the service.

“I've seen him grow in his faith over the years, and the mobile barbershop and just being an entrepreneur is really a testament of him stepping out in faith,” pastor and customer Christopher Riley said. “He doesn't give up. He's persistent and diligent and dedicated to his mission, and it hasn't always been easy. There have been times when he's had mechanical issues, but he continues to persevere. The best is yet to come.”

When Richardson was 13, he tried to cut his own hair with not so good results. Then he started practicing on his cousins and nephew as part of his mother's in-home salon. He continued to earn money cutting hair in the neighborhood while attending Elmhurst High School. He later received his cosmetology license and even taught classes for four years.

Eventually, he realized he was happiest whenever he was cutting hair, and it was time to stick to it.

“I realized I didn't have to make a lot of money to do it, because I was always going to cut hair,” he said. “Even to this day, I can get in my bus and time flies because it's really not work to me. I enjoy doing it, and it's just now clicking in my head.”

Richardson got the idea of a mobile shop after seeing them in larger cities. Now he gets two calls or so a day from people who see him driving around town or who hear about him from clients.

Because he also has a third-shift job, Richardson works the barber business Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1 to 8 p.m. He can usually handle between 10 and 12 customers a day, including men, women and children.

“I don't get as many clients as I would if I was sitting still, but it's a VIP service,” Richardson said. “I want people to feel like they are VIPS and they are important with their personal stylist coming to them.”