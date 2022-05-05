Unique gifts made by hand

Denny Howard, local clinical social worker and owner of Livstyle Assessments, likes to honor friends and colleagues for major accomplishments by giving them his pens.

Often, they are pens he has used for a couple of years that have become favorites of his.

“What can you give to somebody who doesn't need anything but is still special?” Howard said. “If I wanted to give a gift that nobody else has the exact same thing, this is it.”

So a couple of times each summer he'll ride his bicycle to Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market at McCulloch Park and seek out his friend David Stinson. Stinson is a master of creating one-of-a-kind pens that are excellent writing utensils but also magnificent gift opportunities.

“He gives me the ability to give something to someone who I can say, 'You are important to me, you are special to me and I'm going to give you something nobody else has on the face of the earth,' ” Howard said.

That says something about the person receiving the gift, but it also shows respect for Stinson's craftsmanship. Stinson creates works of art – pens from different kinds of woods, deer antlers, corn cobs and even bullets. He also crafts letter openers, seam rippers, and salt and pepper shakers.

Each pen is elegant, classic and stylish, and would look great as an accessory in a suit pocket or on a desktop. They look too pretty to use but are fully functional. He has a great Facebook page called Handy Work by Dave, Huntington, Indiana, to showcase his works.

Every creation is one-of-a-kind because of the uniqueness of the wood Stinson works with in his Huntington woodworking shop, located in his garage, and the superglue finish he uses. He often acquires the wood online, buys or receives antlers from friends or gathers the corncobs from the nearby fields. Stinson likes woods with character, personality and sharp colors. The pens are built from kits he orders.

“Each piece is different, and that's what makes it fun,” he said. “There can be two that are similar, but not the same. I don't put any stains on them, it's all-natural, and I can't make another one like it. You could offer me $1 million for one exactly like it and I couldn't do it.”

And customers have offered him money for recreations but – in his quiet, reserved manner – he'll try to explain to them why it's not possible. These are handmade, not manufactured on a production line, but that's also why his pens are special.

Stinson says they have a lifetime guarantee. Of course, he's talking about his lifetime, so the customers are the ones taking the chance because he's turning 81 in June. Telling that story makes him chuckle because he gets up every day at 6 a.m. and five days a week heads to the YMCA for a 30-minute workout.

For 37 years, Stinson was a test mechanic in the engineering facility at International Harvester/Navistar before retiring in 2008. He had always been interested in woodworking, often creating furniture in the home he's shared with his wife, Margy, for 57 years and the picture frame business they owned for 18 years.

Shortly after he retired, Stinson was attending a woodworking show in Indianapolis when he discovered the art of pen making. He learned some more during a visit to the Rockler Woodworking and Hardware store in Indianapolis.

He started giving the pens away but realized he needed to pay for supplies, tools and booth rentals to support his hobby. He began selling them at the Roanoke Farmers Market about 2010, then at the Roanoke Renaissance art fair every fall and now at the Ft. Wayne Farmer's Market.

“I make things that I would buy and what I think will sell,” he said. “It's just whatever people like.”

Stinson has made more than 1,600 pens and sold between 1,300 and 1,400. Depending on how many sold, he'll create replacement stock, taking about two hours for each. He'd rather not do more than that because then it becomes a job rather than a hobby.

That also allows him time for his other hobbies that include bowling, gardening and restoring antique tractors. He's finished two, a 1935 John Deere D and a 1935 John Deere B, and is starting on a third, a 1945 Farmall B, the first tractor he can remember driving by himself on the farm.

But his real joy is talking to the kids at his booth. A grandfather of five, he adores their questions.

“The important thing is just getting out and meeting people,” he said. “I have people who ask me if I'm going to work on Saturday. I tell them no. When it gets to be work, I'm not going to go. I quit work when I retired. I stress that to people who stop by the booth about having hobbies and things to do. It keeps me busy. Saturday mornings, I'm up at 5:30 and, if weren't for that, I'd be laying in bed.”