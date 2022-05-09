Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.

A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

White to move; level: medium

Hint: Pin it, to win it!

Answer: Rd8+!; How kind. White generously offers a rook to black for seemingly no reason. Maybe black was having a bad day? Or, maybe white has studied the 40th law of power: using generosity strategically to achieve your goals. Regardless, black is lost. The knight on c6 cannot capture the rook because it is pinned to the king, so black can either capture the rook with its king or play Ke7 -- both moves falling victim to QxQ by white as the knight on f6 would be pinned.

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.