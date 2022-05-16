Monday, May 16, 2022 1:00 am
Weekly Chess Puzzle
Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
Black to move; level: hard
Hint: Make sure to note which way the pieces are moving.
Answer: Qc1!; It can't be right? You probably spent an hour or so trying to calculate moves like Nf3+, or NxN, or maybe even Qh6. You might have even found an alternate solution – which is OK – but Qc1 is the most efficient solution because it is mate-in-1 no matter what white plays. Have fun and see for yourself! We urge you to play this position on a real board!
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.
