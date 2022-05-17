Finding a major source of joy

About 40 years ago, Dick Shankle was tired of driving from Auburn to Fort Wayne two or three nights a week to play the tuba. So he approached the late DeKalb County Central schools band director Richard Norris and asked, “Have we ever considered starting a community band here?”

That started the music playing, and on Friday, the Auburn Community Band will celebrate with a concert at Sweetwater Sound on the 40th anniversary of the band's first practice in 1982.

The band has performed more than 600 concerts and have another 15 scheduled this summer. Upcoming information and performances can be found acbindiana.com.

“We do it just for the fun of it,” Shankle said. “We aren't getting paid, we're not trying to impress anybody and I like the fact that there are different ages. If you are just going to run through it and not get any better, that's no fun. We are playing the best we have in several years.”

Part of the fun is that when an individual is asked how long they've been playing, everyone says, “Well, let me think about that a bit.” For them, it's too enjoyable to focus on how long they've been playing.

Shankle and Tom Laverghetta were part of the first practice, and Dale Wagner, Jerry Sigler and Carol Hathaway joined later that first year. Laverghetta, an 81-year-old trumpet player, has been the group's president for 36 years.

There were more than 90 performers the first year, but by the second year the numbers shrank to between 30 and 40, Laverghetta recalled. The second year is also when they decided to go year-round and include Christmas shows. Currently, there are about 35 members who practice once a week at DeKalb Middle School or at one of the local churches when necessary.

The youngest musician they've ever had was 11, and the oldest was 92. When the then 92-year-old sat down to play the French horn, he was so good that everyone thought he was only 30, members said.

Not every member is from Auburn. Some regulars live in Fort Wayne, Angola, Garrett, Kendallville and other cities.

Every year the band finds somebody new who hears about them for the first time or decides it's time to scratch their musical itch. That's what happened to former Hamilton Community Schools Superintendent Gary Nordmann, 79, who joined as a drummer eight or nine years ago.

“Most of the people in the band have some high school experience or they played in college, and then they went on with life,” Nordmann said. “They enjoyed music, but they hadn't touched an instrument in years because they were raising their family. So they come to the band, and they are usually a little bit nervous, but we always tell them there are no dues or tryouts. If you are having fun, that's all that matters.”

And, gradually, the newcomers start to regain their touch and confidence. Sometimes it takes a little bit until they are back to their previous skill level, but everyone has been in that spot, so members are encouraging. Eventually, they find themselves helping the next newcomers catch up.

Everyone says Norris was the best at helping everyone get back into the flow.

“He used to say that if people could come for two hours a week and play music and forget all their problems, then it was worth his time,” Shankle said. “It was worth everyone's time.”

Norris directed for 22 years, followed by John Morris and Kim Randinelli, and now Don Riley and Angela Bassett. A big part of their goals are to make sure the two-hour practices are fun and include a lot of laughter.

“You have to enjoy it, and that enjoyment comes form strong success playing difficult music,” Riley said. “We have some really fabulous players, and if you don't keep them challenged, they'll get bored and go to some other place. I don't want them doing that.”

Bassett was one of Riley's students at Lakewood Park Christian School when she joined the Auburn band at age 13. Now she's 31 and is helping pick out the music. They play show tunes, classics and standards, along with a cross-section of music from bands including the Beatles and Chicago.

“We try to pick a variety of music each year to keep players and audiences happy,” she said. “We all come from different walks of life, but we're all able to be drawn together through music. If someone has just picked up their instrument for the first time in 30 or 40 years, there will be people in their section who will be happy to help them out.”

She said part of the fun is hanging out with fellow musicians socially. There's camaraderie and common interests.

“I can honestly say in all these years, there haven't been a lot of problems,” Laverghetta said. “Everybody wants to be there and play music. It's been fairly straightforward. I tell people what we are is a family having fun playing music.”

The band does not charge for concerts or collect dues, so expenses are paid through donations or local business sponsorships.

Some of their favorite concerts are when they break into small groups to appear at nursing homes.

“Some of the people in wheelchairs can hardly hold their heads up, and you wonder if they even know where they are,” Nordmann said. “What are they getting out of us? Then playing drums I can see out into the crowd, and people who weren't communicating are tapping their finger or their toe. It's very rewarding to see that, and that's when you realize this is worthwhile.”