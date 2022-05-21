Saturday, May 21, 2022 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Branden Lee Jasso and Rebecca Faith Wickey
Anthony Wayne Watson and Julie A. Monnier
Corey Wade Henline and Amber Branham
Daniel Dwight Carpenter and Tiffany Nicole Gilmore
William Marzotto and Rebecca Rauch
Mason Christopher Thomas and Matthew James Reibs
Jared Owen Wolfe and Elizabeth Ann Wurst
Devin Lavon Abernathy and Shawna Erin Christlieb
Caleb Thomas Lee Hull and Halie Renae Tinkey
Cassandra Crovo and Nicholas Ryan Hillman
Mackenzie Gunkel and Derek Herchenroeder
Candace Renee Armstrong and Gary Grove
Michael Lewis Runda and Cheryl Lynn Drake
Daniel Lee Bellamy and Caroline Marie Lawrence
Anna Jane Clossin and Shannon Lee Underwood
Mackenzie Romayne Stroud and Jordan Martin Roy
Lindsy N. Richards and Christopher L. Miller
Angionette Nicole Ricketts and Julius Tyrone Dowdell
Tonjala Annette Underwood and Martin Morris
Navneet Thakur and Kamni Kumari
Brian Duane Griggs and Michelle Renee Roxby
Theodore James Hogan and Maddison Baldwin-Smith
Samantha Elizabeth Allen and Kendall Renea Tallman
Cody Scott Owen and Sydney Ann Buck
Jeremy Todd Waters and Shelly Renee Raney
Scott Smith and Melissa Newsome
Derek Michael Aby and Wendy Noelia Ramirez Jimenez
Bryce McCoy and Abigail Wietfeldt
Vipul Gidwani and Shaylika Chauhan
Andrea Wager and Kevin Saylor
Rayquise D. Anderson and Celeste D. Ridley
Alexa Paige Ruiz and Justin Edward Clark
Sabrina L. Medert and Nicholas S. Hostetler
James Knoch and Renae Luffman
Caityln E. Dean and Brandon Smith
Emalee Schmiedel and Brandon Heidorn
Rhea Caagusan and Daryl Love
Jerika Rose Brooks and Tanner Minnich
Brianna Slone and Nathan Allen
Traci L. Alma and William J. Ward
Dennis Jay Hilty and Lucinda Kay Schwartz
Kayla Rae Isch and Brendan John Baumgartner
Tony Armstead and Michael Kelly
Vivianne White and Macaiah William White
Shane Lamont Larkin and Micaela Young
Nicholas Lee Amirault and Elizabeth Hogan
Brandon Lee Barnes and Debra Dyanne Chee
Larry T. Hine and Kara Miller
Denise Jean Lee Ivy and David Alexander Adams
Tessa Marie Aby and Avery Kruger
Raul Diego Alfaro and Angela Claire Bougher
Meghann Susanne Hill and Delmes Eugene Smith III
Samantha V. Hudson and Thomas Kelsaw
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
