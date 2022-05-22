Around the Fort: After hours activities on the PG side

It's true that once you get a little older, your idea of a “late night” shifts. When you're a parent, it shifts a lot.

We get it. Sometimes you're just looking for a little more of a PG night out than one rated R. Here are some late-night activities that are happening when the kids are usually in bed.

After-hour dessert

Insomnia Cookies

C'mon, you're an adult. Why shouldn't you be able to eat sweets late at night? And what could be sweeter than cookies? Insomnia Cookies has you covered with a variety of treats that are available until 1 a.m. on the weekends. Weekdays, you'll have to settle for midnight.

Where: 840 S. Calhoun St.

When: 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 1 a.m. Saturday and noon to midnight Sunday

Information: insomniacookies.com

Golf in the dark

Mini golf at Crazy Pinz

Not only can you mini golf past your bedtime, you can do it in glow in the dark. Crazy Pinz Entertainment Center's mini golf course offers a cool neon light experience that makes it hard to lose your ball. It still has the crazy obstacles, such as tiki heads, parrots and a giant monster plant, which makes it all the more fun.

Where: 1414 Northland Blvd.

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Information: crazypinz.com

Hit the stage

Chevvy's Pizza & Sports Pub

Here's where you can see if your singing-in-the-shower voice is as good as you think it is. And even if it isn't, who cares. Chances are you'll be in good company with other fellow karaoke performers. Chevvy's is known for its karaoke nights that allow you to sing well into the morning hours.

Where: 3740 W. Jefferson Blvd.

When: 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

Information: chevvys.com

Go dancing

Las Lomas Mexican Restaurant

If singing until the early morning hours is not your thing, then how about dancing? After this Mexican restaurant closes for the day on Fridays and Saturdays, it transforms from serving up tacos to serving up tunes with a dance club. It's a late-night fiesta for those who like to salsa.

Where: 2202 Fairfield Ave.

When: 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Information: 744-6896

Brews and views

Connor's Rooftop

Connor's offers a unique perspective of downtown Fort Wayne from high above the city streets. The rooftop bar located on the seventh floor of the Hampton Inn & Suites also provides a great view of Parkview Field while you partake in its small bites and drink menu. It's a great way to experience downtown late at night.

Where: 223 W. Jefferson Blvd., seventh floor of the Hampton Inn & Suites

When: 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

Information: connorsrooftop.com

Around the Fort is a once-a-month feature that highlights places to go and things to do in and around the Fort Wayne area. Got an idea to be featured? Send it to Terri Richardson at trich@jg.net.