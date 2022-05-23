Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.

A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

White to move; level: intermediate

Contributor: Elijah Paulk

Hint: If it were black to move, they would win.

Answer: Qe1!; White has just severely punished black for its premature attack. The black king is not castled – a key point as to why it is premature. Now, after Qe1 by white, black is destined to lose an attacking piece. Obviously Nf2+ does not work anymore because it is adequately defended. black cannot trade its way out of this mess: if BxN by black, white simply plays gxB and now black has two hanging knights. Same thing if black tries to play NxN: white can simply play QxN+, winning a piece just before recapturing the knight on f3. However, black does have a tricky try after Qe1 by white, and that is Qb5 (threatening white's rook if the queen decides to leave the back rank), but that threat can be halted immediately with either the simple c4, or the complex yet still winning Nc3. Remember, any other move besides Qe1 here, is losing.

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.